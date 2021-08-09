FDB Launches Clinical Decision Support Analytics Solution

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, today announced the launch of FDB CDS Analytics™ during the 2021 HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas. The solution enables healthcare provider organizations to easily identify, monitor and customize clinical decision support (CDS) in their electronic health record (EHR), which ultimately helps enhance clinician user experiences and advances CDS impact across all care areas to improve patient outcomes.

FDB is launching CDS Analytics with Indianapolis-based Community Health Network as an early adopter. Community Health Network is a non-profit health system with more than 200 sites of care and affiliates throughout Central Indiana, integrating hundreds of physicians, eight specialty and acute care hospitals, surgery centers, home care services, MedCheck urgent care clinics, behavioral health, and employer health services.

"Community Health Network is excited to build a deeper partnership with FDB as an early adopter of FDB CDS Analytics," said Patrick McGill, MD, Chief Analytics Officer, Community Health Network. "We are constantly looking for opportunities to extend our analytics capabilities with innovations to more easily understand the impact of CDS. With FDB CDS Analytics, we gain a more thorough view of which clinical decision support is effective and which CDS rules are not working as intended, which enables us to identify opportunities for improved clinical decision support. With the evidence and education, we can then put these advanced CDS rules into practice, ultimately resulting in improved clinician user experiences, increased ROI and better patient care."

FDB CDS Analytics is a cloud-based web application that leverages the health system's data warehouse, along with FDB's highly respected drug knowledge and expertise, to offer pre-configured metrics and reports to track the effectiveness of decision support. The solution offers easy-to-understand dashboards designed for different roles within the organization, such as chief medical information officers, pharmacy directors, analysts and other stakeholders, and the ability to view trends across the entire institution, at the departmental level and even for the individual clinician.

FDB CDS Analytics can help organizations identify alerts that are ineffectual or may require optimization, leading to reduced alert volume and increased alert acceptance. Over-alerting, combined with safety alarms from medical devices and the EHR, contributes to clinician burnout. That is why as recently as 2020 the ECRI Institute ranked alert fatigue among its Top 10 Health Technology Hazards.

FDB President Bob Katter said, "Clinical decision support tools are essential in modern EHR workflows, but it can be difficult for healthcare organizations to determine which CDS initiatives are providing clinicians with the optimal guidance they need at the right time and which are just contributing to alert fatigue. FDB CDS Analytics simplifies and accelerates the process of evaluating CDS across their organization with an intuitive and powerful tool that offers deeper insight into how clinicians are using CDS. This insight also informs how CDS can be adapted to more effectively support clinicians in the delivery of safe and high-quality patient care."

CDS Analytics is part of FDB's new PatientFirst Care Guidance solutions. FDB is dedicated to making the patient and their unique circumstances the center of clinical decision support via targeted, actionable, and timely care guidance that helps improve outcomes and increases clinician satisfaction. PatientFirst Care Guidance also includes FDB AlertSpace®, FDB Targeted Medication Warnings™ and FDB's pharmacogenomic clinical decision support.

"FDB has been, and continues to be, the leading provider of medication decision support with unmatched clinical expertise and experience," Katter said. "That experience, plus our knowledge of clinical workflows, enables us to provide the industry's most innovative, robust CDS analytics solution to support quality and safety goals—whether they involve medications, care management, testing, clinician experience or all of the above."

Learn more about FDB CDS Analytics at https://www.fdbhealth.com/solutions/clinical-decision-support-analytics. Those interested in leveraging CDS Analytics to gain actionable insights into the effectiveness of clinical decision support are encouraged to contact Steve Normile, Director of Sales and Strategic Alliances for FDB, at [email protected].

About FDB (First Databank)

FDB (First Databank) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners serving the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other healthcare industry segments to deliver valuable solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades our drug knowledge has been used to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com .

Contact:

Tara Stultz

Amendola Communications for First Databank

M: 440-225-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE FDB (First Databank)

Related Links

https://www.fdbhealth.com

