FDB Launches MedProof MCP™, Pioneering AI-Native Agentic Medication Workflows

The new Model Context Protocol (MCP) enables safe, agentic workflows informed by trusted medication intelligence at scale

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions, today announced the general availability of FDB MedProof MCP™, the first Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that is purpose-built for AI agent-driven medication decision support and patient-facing workflows.

This launch represents a pivotal shift from data delivery to an AI-native foundation, empowering healthcare organizations and developers to integrate advanced, workflow-driven solutions that leverage AI agents informed by trusted, continuously updated medication intelligence.

MCP is an emerging industry standard that defines how agents and large language models (LLMs) interact with external knowledge and tools. With FDB MedProof MCP, FDB brings this standard into the clinical domain by delivering a context-aware framework, enabling AI agents to operate safely, consistently, and at scale in medication workflows.

FDB MedProof MCP dramatically reduces integration complexity and accelerates time-to-market for AI-powered healthcare solutions.

Since its initial pilot release in October 2025, FDB MedProof MCP has received strong interest across the healthcare ecosystem, reflecting the growing demand for AI-native infrastructure that combines speed of innovation with clinical-grade safety and reliability.

"The general availability of FDB MedProof MCP is a watershed moment for AI in medication workflows — one that shifts the industry from experimentation to deployment with real impact for prescribers and patients," said FDB President David Delaney, MD. "We purpose-built this solution so that customer agents are always grounded in trusted, continuously updated medication intelligence. This is how AI stops being a promise in healthcare and starts being infrastructure."

FDB MedProof MCP will equip customer agents across a range of workflows for both professionals and consumers.

Among the early adopters is Artera, a leader in patient communications serving more than 100 million patients and supporting billions of messages annually across major EHRs like athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, Epic, MEDITECH, and Oracle Health/Cerner, among others. Artera's platform integrates humans and AI agents to transform patient communications, aiming to make healthcare number one in customer service by improving access and reducing administrative friction.

"With FDB MedProof MCP, we have a foundation we can build on with confidence as we expand our AI agent capabilities," said Zach Wood, chief product and strategy officer at Artera. "Standardized access to trusted, continuously maintained medication intelligence gives our team the ability to move quickly while upholding the accuracy and safety standards our customers expect."

The launch of FDB MedProof MCP builds on FDB's broader strategy to deliver intelligent, workflow-driven solutions powered by its industry-leading drug knowledge. This includes innovations like FDB Script Agent™, launching next. FDB Script Agent is an AI-enabled prescription automation solution that transforms spoken clinical conversations into structured prescriptions within ambulatory electronic medical records (EMRs) for physician review.

With decades of expertise and deep integration across EHRs, pharmacies, life sciences, and health systems, FDB is uniquely positioned to define how AI safely integrates into medication decision-making. By embedding real-world insights into AI-native platforms, FDB ensures that agents and systems are grounded in the most accurate, comprehensive, and contextually relevant drug knowledge available.

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) delivers clinically robust, workflow-integrated drug knowledge that is intuitive, patient-specific, and actionable, enabling more precise medication decisions at the point of care. Trusted for rigorous quality control, deep clinical expertise, and a collaborative approach, FDB helps improve patient safety, streamline operations, and enhance health outcomes. FDB's comprehensive drug databases and next-generation medication decision support solutions power healthcare information systems used by the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and beyond, impacting millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more information, visit www.fdbhealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies -- FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda, and Zynx Health -- elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. Learn more at www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE FDB (First Databank)