FDB Named Indianapolis Star Top Workplace for Sixth Consecutive Year

Employees Rate Trusted Leader in Drug Knowledge as a Best Place to Work

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today it has been named a Top Workplace for 2022 in central Indiana by The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces awards program. This is the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized with the award.

FDB is one of just 109 companies and organizations of all sizes across a 23-county region in central Indiana selected by The Indianapolis Star as Top Workplaces for 2022. While headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., FDB also has offices in Indianapolis, Ind., in addition to Durham, N.C., the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and India.

The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures 15 employee engagement culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection. FDB, a Hearst Health company, has earned the loyalty of its workforce during its more than 40-year history through its commitment to quality, innovation and customer service, and to its core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, teamwork and creativity.

"In one of the most competitive job markets in history for employers, it is gratifying to see our team members rate our company's culture and values so highly," said FDB President Bob Katter. "Our employees are our biggest asset—they appreciate being part of a dedicated team, which includes highly credentialed clinicians and knowledge specialists who are working together to advance medication decision support to better equip clinicians with the data they need to help ensure medication safety and optimal outcomes for patients."

With FDB employees' depth of experience in pharmacy, clinical workflows, and in developing and integrating drug knowledge into healthcare information systems, the company is successfully evolving medication decision support to incorporate more unique and actionable patient-specific information, such as lab results, clinical risk scores, and genetic tests. FDB has also developed new powerful analytics tools to easily identify, monitor, and customize clinical decision support (CDS), ultimately helping to improve clinician user experiences and advance CDS impact.

In March 2022, the FDB team introduced a new electronic prescribing network, FDB Vela™, to enhance the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, payers, pharmacies, and other constituents.

"We balance a people-focused culture with a rewarding mission at FDB," Katter said. "Thanks to our employees, we continue to develop creative drug knowledge solutions to meet current and emerging needs."

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For a complete look at FDB's solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

