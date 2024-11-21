FDB Pharmacist Experts to Present Clinical Pearls at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting

Presentations on information system interoperability standards and emergency medicine pharmacist burnout prevention to be delivered during fast-paced educational sessions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two pharmacist experts from FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions, will deliver quick and informative presentations during fast-paced "Pearls" educational sessions at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 2024 Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition taking place from Dec. 8-12 in New Orleans.

Pearls sessions are one hour or longer and feature multiple speakers, with each sharing a 5-minute presentation on a timely and relevant topic to health system pharmacists and leaders. Each speaker conveys one idea, concept, or fact that has been useful in day-to-day practice and may not be widely known, understood, published, or instructed.

Presenting for FDB are Usha Desiraju, PharmD, manager of informatics and clinical content; and Kristin Buechler, PharmD, BCCCP, clinical informatics pharmacist. These FDB pharmacist leaders will share their specialized knowledge at different Pearls sessions on the topics of healthcare information system interoperability standards and emergency pharmacist burnout prevention, offering ASHP conference attendees insightful tips that they can apply at their organizations.

"FDB is fortunate to have these knowledgeable and experienced clinical professionals on our team with such relevant expertise to share with peers at this leading health system pharmacy conference," said Joan Kapusnik-Uner, PharmD, FASHP, FCSHP, senior vice president of informatics and clinical content at FDB.

Dr. Desiraju will present during the "Informatics Pearls 2024: Gigabytes of Informatics," session on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 2-3 p.m. CST. Her presentation "Tomato, Tomahto: Bridging the Divide in Patient Care via EHR Interoperability" is scheduled for 2:10 to 2:15 p.m. She will offer a brief overview of the many interoperability standards and normalized ontologies within electronic health records. Dr. Desiraju will also describe how the standards can help facilitate communication between healthcare institutions, providers and payers and lead to more efficient patient care and potentially fewer patient safety concerns.

Dr. Buechler will present during the "Emergency Medicine Clinical Pearls 2024" session on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 8-9:30 a.m. CST. Her presentation "Gotta Let It Burn … Out" is scheduled for 8:25 to 8:30 a.m. She will describe the high and growing professional burnout rate among health system pharmacists. Dr. Buechler will enlighten the audience about the opportunities to better equip pharmacy students, residents, and existing staff with resiliency tools needed to survive, as well as reduce institutional stressors in the workplace.

More information about registering and attending the ASHP 2024 Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition is available here.

