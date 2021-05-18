FDB Recognized as One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today it has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Modern Healthcare will reveal the ranking of FDB and other winners on September 16 in conjunction with its virtual Workplace of the Future conference and will publish a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all the winners along with its September 20 issue.

The Best Places to Work in Healthcare recognition program honors healthcare companies nationwide that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products, and services. This year, a key factor in evaluating companies was how they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, which reshaped virtually every aspect of the industry from how care is delivered to how employees do their work.

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

"FDB is pleased to have been selected as a 2021 Best Place to Work in Healthcare," said FDB President Bob Katter. "FDB has built upon the ongoing trust of our employees and customers by anticipating and providing for their needs as we transitioned early to a fully remote work model. Our goal has been to ensure our employees and customers know that their health, as well as their success, are FDB's top priorities."

From the simple step of making sure every employee had the right workspace tools at home to be productive to keeping FDB's collegial workplace culture vibrant, the FDB team has worked together to be flexible and resilient.

Katter said, "We have kept our motivation high through this challenging year by renewing our commitment to our mission – delivering the world's most trusted drug and medical device knowledge to help healthcare providers make better decisions. We have maintained the high level of quality in our existing content and solutions while adding content specifically focused on COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines to help our customers navigate the pandemic. We made this content available to our customers, and to healthcare providers who are not our customers, at no cost."

In addition to ways in which organizations have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare scored companies on more traditional measures such as benefit design and transparent communication from leadership. As a Hearst Health company, FDB offers comprehensive benefits and wellbeing packages, and supports employees' professional development through mentorships, leadership training, and a new conscious inclusion certification program. In addition, the company prioritizes corporate social responsibility, encouraging employees to volunteer and serve the community, and to donate to valuable causes throughout the year through Hearst Gives Back and matching gift programs.

FDB has earned the loyalty of its workforce during its forty-year history through its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, and to its core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, teamwork, and creativity.

Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process to determine the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The process includes an extensive employee survey.

About First Databank (FDB)

FDB (First Databank) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners serving the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other healthcare industry segments to deliver valuable solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades our drug knowledge has been used to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 99 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health , MCG , Homecare Homebase , MHK (formerly MedHOK—Medical House of Knowledge) and Hearst Health Ventures ( www.hearsthealth.com ). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen . Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

