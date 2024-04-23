FDB Targeted Medication Warnings™ Earns Epic Toolbox Designation

Medication decision support solution has received designation based on technical requirements and demonstrated potential for positive patient and customer outcomes

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today that its FDB Targeted Medication Warnings™ solution has earned the new Toolbox designation from Epic Systems Corporation in the Medication Dosing Decision Support Toolbox category.

Toolbox is part of Epic's new Showroom, where its customers can access applications and other solutions from third-party developers. The Toolbox designation indicates the software uses required technologies that meet Epic's recommended integration pattern. The potential to create positive outcomes for Epic customers and their patients is another criterion, according to the company.

FDB Targeted Medication Warnings is part of the FDB PatientFirst™ suite of clinical decision support (CDS) solutions. Hospitals and health systems use the solution to optimize medication guidance based on patient-specific data (e.g., lab results and clinical risk scores) and to ensure that medication alerts and other guidance are presented to clinicians only when pertinent to individual patients in their current clinical scenarios. Patient-specific, context-aware guidance like this helps clinicians improve medication decision-making while lessening the burden of over-alerting and data-searching that they may face.

"We continually enhance FDB Targeted Medication Warnings so it is easy to integrate, simple to use, and delivers actionable guidance for prescribers and pharmacists within the EHR, enabling them to make safe, well-informed decisions with less time and effort," said FDB President Bob Katter. "Earning the Toolbox designation from Epic is another demonstration of how we strive to make our solutions as seamless as possible from the point of implementation to go-live, and through every medication order and fulfillment."

Several factors supported Targeted Medication Warnings' Toolbox designation, including its recently announced integration with CDS Hooks*. This service enhancement enables healthcare IT developers to streamline the integration and seamless delivery of next-generation, patient-focused prescribing guidance offered by FDB Targeted Medication Warnings within Epic and virtually any other EHR system.

CDS Hooks is a Health Level Seven International® (HL7®) specification that is compatible with the SMART on FHIR (Substitutable Medical Applications, Reusable Technologies on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standard protocol for data exchange. Calling on appropriate FHIR resources where possible rather than relying on manual entry is another requirement of the Toolbox designation. Developers can activate FDB Targeted Medication Warnings using CDS Hooks through an application programming interface (API) to minimize development time and speed time to market.

FDB Targeted Medication Warnings also supports the patient-specific decision support requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act, which was designed to advance interoperability and facilitate the seamless exchange of healthcare information. The addition of CDS Hooks service to FDB Targeted Medication Warnings further ensures that this solution contributes to an integrated healthcare environment and underscores FDB's commitment to the Cures Act's aim for greater data interoperability in healthcare IT.

Epic customers who want to learn more about how they can enhance efficiency for clinicians while improving patient safety and quality of patient care through advanced patient-specific medication decision support can find FDB Targeted Medication Warnings at vendorservices.epic.com/Showroom/Listing?id=851.

