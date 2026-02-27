FDB Vela™ and Photon Collaborate to Expand Cost Transparency and Patient Choice in ePrescribing

Integration will broaden pharmacy connectivity and enhance prescription routing to support a more modern, patient-oriented prescribing experience

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions, and Photon Health (Photon), an innovative prescription platform that empowers patients with medication choice and transparency, today announced an agreement to connect the FDB Vela™ ePrescribing Network with Photon's digital prescription marketplace. This collaboration will extend the reach and automation of the patient-facing marketplace experience, bringing greater transparency and choice in prescription routing to more patients and providers nationwide.

Photon Health is a healthcare technology company that powers transparent and patient-centered prescription experiences. Its platform enables patients to evaluate pharmacy fulfillment options based on price, convenience, and availability, while reducing administrative burden for clinical teams.

FDB has built FDB Vela into a robust, cloud-native, HITRUST-certified network designed to enable the seamless exchange of prescription information among prescribers, pharmacies, and payers. Photon will integrate with FDB Vela to enhance prescription routing, broaden pharmacy connectivity, and support a more modern, patient-oriented prescribing experience.

"Electronic prescribing infrastructure should facilitate transparency and innovation across the healthcare ecosystem," said David Delaney, MD, president of FDB. "By collaborating with Photon, we are extending the reach of FDB Vela and advancing a more open, interoperable network environment that empowers prescribers with options and information and gives patients greater visibility into their prescriptions and out-of-pocket costs."

Photon's marketplace enables patients to compare pharmacy options based on factors such as price, convenience, and availability within their digital journey. By connecting to FDB Vela, Photon strengthens its ability to route prescriptions efficiently while maintaining a patient-centric experience that empowers informed decision-making before a patient arrives at the pharmacy counter.

"Prescription networks should exist to serve patients and providers openly," said Otto Sipe, CEO and co-founder of Photon. "Our collaboration with FDB Vela reflects a shared commitment to modernizing ePrescribing infrastructure, expanding network choice, and delivering greater transparency across the prescription experience."

The integration combines Photon's modern ePrescribing platform with FDB Vela's secure, scalable connectivity, which is built on a cloud-based architecture designed to support 24/7 availability and full redundancy. These industry-trusted capabilities help safeguard the transmission of prescriptions during network interruptions and mitigate single points of failure.

In addition to expanding network connectivity, FDB Vela is building a suite of provider solutions that gives prescribers real-time clinical decision support, specialty prescription routing, workflow automation, and the contextual information they need at the exact moment a prescription is written. These services align with Photon's focus on delivering timely, relevant information to both providers and patients at the moment prescribing decisions are made.

FDB Vela and Photon are building a prescribing experience that works better for everyone. Photon's modern prescribing platform combined with FDB Vela's seamless, secure connectivity between prescribers, payers, and pharmacies creates a full-stack solution that supports a smarter prescribing process and helps reduce the likelihood that patients experience unexpected costs or delays at the pharmacy counter.

Together, FDB Vela and Photon are strengthening an infrastructure that promotes transparency, operational efficiency, and patient choice across the prescribing continuum.

