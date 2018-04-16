FDI White Paper and Practical Guide Address the Global Burden of Periodontal Disease

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160831/402993LOGO )



"Periodontal disease - or gum disease as it is often better known - is one of the most common diseases affecting up to 50% of the adult population worldwide," said Dr Kathryn Kell, FDI President. "This should not be taken lightly, especially since we know it has a significant relationship with other health conditions. We must pursue prevention strategies that are promoted by oral health and general health professionals alike."

The White Paper on Prevention and Management of Periodontal Diseases for Oral Health and General Health provides oral health professionals with a comprehensive - yet concise - summary of the main issues related to the global prevalence and impacts of periodontal disease. It also covers the aetiology and pathogenesis, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease, as well as identifies the key challenges in tackling the burden of periodontal disease.

The Periodontal Health and Disease - A practical guide to reduce the global burden of periodontal disease is based on considerations from the white paper and the 2017 FDI World Oral Health Forum, which focused on global periodontal health. It introduces periodontal health and sets the context for the global burden of periodontal disease. It provides practical guidance for National Dental Associations to design, conduct and evaluate advocacy campaigns that will advance the implementation of policies to prevent and manage periodontal disease.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of these publications," said Prof. Lijian Jin, Chair of the GPHP Task Team. "The white paper sets out an action plan on the prevention and management of periodontal disease. The practical guide helps oral health professionals establish advocacy goals that will reach policymakers and contributes to implementing successful campaigns. We expect these documents to be used widely by our peers and help enhance periodontal health globally."

Periodontal disease is largely preventable and represents a major global oral disease burden. It begins as gingivitis (inflammation of the gums) and may progress to periodontitis (destroying tooth-supporting tissues and bone). It is also closely associated with noncommunicable diseases as they share common risk factors (unhealthy diet, tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption).

The white paper was just included in the April issue of FDI's International Dental Journal. Both the white paper and practical guide are freely available on the FDI website and print copies will be distributed at the FDI World Dental Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. GPHP is a multi-partner project supported by Electro Medical Systems (EMS), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Procter & Gamble (P&G).

