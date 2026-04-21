FDIC 2026: MSA Safety Advances Firefighter Protection for a More Complex Fireground

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moments matter on the fireground, and in split seconds firefighters must make decisions while relying on their equipment to perform. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA), the leader in head-to-toe firefighter protection, is advancing its G1® Breathing Apparatus platform to help firefighters make decisions with confidence by combining proven protection, enhanced comfort, and new real-time data capabilities.

The Next Generation of Respiratory Protection

The MSA® G1™ SCBA XR Edition is the latest evolution of the G1 SCBA. It features enhancements to the breathing air regulator and to various soft goods, including the straps, lumbar pad, and emergency and quick-fill pouches. FireGrid Incident Command API makes it possible to share the G1 SCBA data and alarms via a secure cloud connection with select software partners that incident commanders already use to manage other fireground elements such as apparatus, hydrant locations, and team assignments. Featuring a unique, three-panel design that includes a mesh feature in the liner to reduce bulk and help maximize comfort and mobility, the Globe® G-XTREME® PRO Jacket includes a redesigned collar and a wider range of fit options to accommodate an increased range of body types.

At FDIC International this week, MSA Safety is showing the G1 XR™ Edition Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA). Designed directly from firefighter feedback, this next-generation SCBA addresses the realities of fireground use by reducing weight, improving fit, simplifying cleaning, and supporting clearer communication.

The G1 XR Edition SCBA enhancements enable departments to customize their experience with solutions that support their operations, including adjustable lumbar pad options, updated soft goods and pull straps, and clear radio connection. The G1 XR Edition SCBA meets the 2025 edition of the NFPA 1970 standard.

Turning Data into Fireground Decisions

MSA is expanding its connected safety capabilities with the new FireGrid Incident Command Application Programming Interface (API). Firefighters can learn how FireGrid Incident Command API enables the integration of G1 SCBA data directly into a department's preferred, MSA-approved incident command system. This increases real-time operational insight into a firefighter's air pressure, movement, alarms, and individual information.

FireGrid Incident Command API makes it possible to share the G1 SCBA data and alarms via a secure cloud connection with select software partners that incident commanders already use to manage other fireground elements such as apparatus, hydrant locations, and team assignments. By consolidating data into one place, incident commanders gain faster access to actionable information, helping them make quicker, more informed decisions on scene.

"We know fire scenes are complex environments, and managing information overload can be a challenge," said Stephanie Sciullo, President, MSA Americas. "As the G1 platform evolves, we are focused on delivering not only protection, but also the information that helps keep firefighters safe, accounted for, and better equipped to operate when every second matters."

The Head-to-Toe System for Firefighter Protection

Firefighters will be able to experience MSA Safety's head-to-toe protection offerings at FDIC, including turnout gear from Globe Manufacturing Company and Cairns helmets. Attendees can try on the new Globe® G-XTREME® PRO Jacket, which recently became available for order. The jacket features a unique three-panel design that helps reduce bulk while maximizing comfort and mobility, offers a broader range of fit options, and includes a mic pass-through option for wearing a radio beneath the jacket.

Globe will also be previewing upcoming enhancements for the G-XTREME PRO Jacket, including new collar closure options and expanded moisture barrier offerings.

MSA Safety can be found at booth #2523 this year at FDIC. To stay up to date with the latest company happenings in Indianapolis, visit MSA's FDIC website or follow MSA Fire's Facebook, MSA Fire's Instagram and company's LinkedIn pages.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of more than 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety