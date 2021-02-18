Feast & Fettle, a local, premium meal delivery service, launches in Boston

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feast & Fettle, headquartered in Rhode Island, has launched their gourmet, fully-prepared meal delivery service in Boston; including Charlestown, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Cambridge, Somerville, Arlington, and other top Boston neighborhoods.

Launched in 2016 by personal chef, Maggie Mulvena Pearson, Feast & Fettle hand-delivers restaurant-quality meals to their rapidly growing member base in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Rather than focusing on high-volume production and driving down cost, Feast & Fettle has carved out a niche by serving busy families and professionals who aren't willing to sacrifice on quality during mealtime.

After closing a $1.2M seed round in 2020 led by Salem Capital Management, the family office of Paul Salem, Feast & Fettle has completed the renovation and buildout of their custom 7,000 sq ft production facility. The Company has brought on several key hires in preparation of the launch, including seasoned Corporate Executive Chef Timothy Myers.

"Our patience and ability to appreciate the emotional connection with food, has allowed us to provide a unique experience at the dinner table you won't find with any other meal delivery service. We'll continue to do what we do best – focus on our members and embrace the local communities we serve," stated CEO, Carlos Ventura.

The Company has been piloting the service in Boston with a small group of members ahead of a full launch and has already struck partnerships with local organizations such as Boomerang Bags Boston.

About Feast & Fettle

Feast & Fettle is a gourmet, fully-prepared meal delivery service founded in 2016 by Chef Maggie Mulvena Pearson and her best friend, Nicole Nix. The company delivers high-quality prepared meals for busy families and professionals who are unwilling to sacrifice on quality.

Meals are prepared at local kitchens and distributed by their in-house delivery teams across Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to supporting and the local communities they operate in and donates $1 of every order to Edesia Nutrition. Learn more at http://www.feastandfettle.com

