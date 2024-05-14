Feast & Fettle Expands into New York and New Jersey

Following Strong Performance in Westchester, Meal Delivery Service Extends Reach to Neighboring Counties

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feast & Fettle, a premium meal delivery service, is expanding into New York and New Jersey, building on its success in Westchester County. Established in 2016 by Chef Maggie Mulvena Pearson, the company distinguishes itself with a vertically integrated model that delivers unmatched quality and efficiency.

F&F Van in Westchester

Feast & Fettle manages its entire meal production process in-house, from the careful selection of ingredients to the direct delivery of meals to customers. This complete control ensures each dish maintains the high quality and freshness of a home-cooked meal. By overseeing its supply chain, Feast & Fettle guarantees service reliability and preserves the comforting, familiar essence of home dining.

Carlos Ventura, CEO of Feast & Fettle, emphasized the company's strategic expansion approach: "In a market filled with numerous options, our resilience and commitment to uncompromised quality set us apart. Guided by a meticulous growth strategy, our expansion into New York and New Jersey upholds our standards without sacrificing the integrity of our meals. With strong support from Westchester, we are confidently scaling our operations. We aim to become the premier choice in meal delivery, consistently offering meals that reflect the comfort and warmth of a home-cooked dinner. As we establish our presence, we are already exploring further opportunities within these states to reach more communities."

Since its launch on January 7, 2024, Feast & Fettle has served over 1,000 members in Westchester. Following a positive community reception, F&F vans are now a familiar sight in Rockland County in New York and Bergen, Morris, and Passaic Counties in New Jersey.

As it expands its footprint, Feast & Fettle continues its commitment to global and local causes as it expands its footprint. The company donates $1 from every order to Edesia Nutrition to combat child malnourishment worldwide. Additionally, each quarter, it allocates a month's funds to a local nonprofit in the communities it serves.

For more information about Feast & Fettle and its services, visit www.feastandfettle.com.

About Feast & Fettle:

Established in 2016, Feast & Fettle is a premium meal service renowned for its quality and local community engagement. Operating from its Rhode Island commercial kitchen, the in-house team delivers fully-prepared, high-quality meals directly to busy households across the Northeast. The company has earned accolades, including Best of Boston, Best of Greenwich, and Best of Rhode Island, reflecting its commitment to excellence. Feast & Fettle also champions global causes, using eco-friendly delivery practices and donating $1 from every order to Edesia Nutrition to combat child malnutrition worldwide.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Feast & Fettle