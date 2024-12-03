Feast & Fettle Accelerates East Coast Expansion with WECO Hospitality Acquisition

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feast & Fettle, the premium meal delivery service renowned for its hospitality-driven model, has acquired WECO Hospitality, a brand celebrated for its curated meals and loyal customer base. The acquisition accelerates Feast & Fettle's continued East Coast expansion, including its highly anticipated launch in Brooklyn, New York in January 2025. By welcoming WECO's members, Feast & Fettle enhances its ability to serve busy households across the Northeast while maintaining its commitment to quality and care.

Feast & Fettle and WECO Hospitality are recognized as two of America's fastest-growing companies, earning spots on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. With a commitment to quality food, thoughtful service and sustainable growth, Feast & Fettle is positioned as the premium leader in the prepared meal delivery market, projected to grow to $24 billion by 2031. This growth underscores a significant opportunity for scalable, high-quality providers to capture rising demand and drive long-term value.

Jennifer Fremont-Smith, CEO of WECO, expressed her enthusiasm for the transition: "WECO has always been about creating high-quality meals that bring people together. Joining Feast & Fettle ensures our customers continue to enjoy the service they love, now backed by a team that shares our passion for quality and hospitality. This is an exciting new chapter for everyone involved."

Feast & Fettle's success is driven by its fully integrated model, which seamlessly combines in-house menu curation, meal preparation, logistics, direct-to-consumer delivery, and a proprietary tech stack. The acquisition of WECO Hospitality strengthens its position to meet growing demand while staying true to its mission of delivering exceptional care and creating more time for life's meaningful moments.

"This acquisition reflects our commitment to thoughtful, strategic growth," said Carlos Ventura, CEO of Feast & Fettle. "WECO's customers are a natural fit for our brand, and we're excited to welcome them into a community that prioritizes quality and care. As we expand into Brooklyn and beyond, our focus remains on achieving sustainable, profitable growth while delivering the exceptional service our Members trust."

About Feast & Fettle:

Established in 2016, Feast & Fettle is a premium meal service renowned for its quality and local community engagement. Operating from its Rhode Island commercial kitchen, the in-house team delivers fully-prepared, high-quality meals directly to busy households across the Northeast. The company has earned accolades, including Best of Boston, Best of Greenwich, and Best of Rhode Island, reflecting its commitment to excellence.

About WECO Hospitality:

WECO Hospitality is a premium meal delivery service offering a weekly rotating menu of chef-created, ready-to-eat meals to food lovers who value an elevated at-home dining experience. Since its founding in 2020, WECO has served over 5 million meals to customers throughout the Northeast.

