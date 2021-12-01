Feast & Fettle Acquires Home Delivery Business of Boston-Based Catering Service

"We were fortunate enough to be in a position to quickly pivot and service our customers during what was a very difficult time for the entire industry. Now that catering demand has returned, it's time we get back to what we do best as caterers. When we sought out a local partner that would take care of our direct-to-home customers, Feast & Fettle was the obvious choice."

Feast & Fettle will leverage its existing technology and operations to service Fresh City Kitchen's customers in the Greater Boston area, re-establishing its position as the leading meal delivery service in the region.

"The partnership with Fresh City Kitchen allows both companies to focus on what we each do best. We are excited to welcome Fresh City Kitchen's home delivery customers to the F&F family," stated Feast & Fettle's CEO, Carlos Ventura.

About Feast & Fettle

Founded in 2016, Feast & Fettle is a vertically-integrated meal delivery service. The company prepares and delivers high-quality meals for busy families and professionals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Feast & Fettle is known for its commitment to supporting and the local communities they operate in and also donates $1 of every order to Edesia Nutrition . Learn more at https://www.feastandfettle.com

About Fresh City Kitchen

As Greater Boston's premier business and social caterer, Fresh City Kitchen prepares fresh, made-to-eat breakfasts, lunches and dinners for office or home events.

The Company was founded during the decade that brought us lunch in little snack trays, chocolate-coated everything and fast food. To give New Englanders a healthier choice, the Fresh City Kitchen pioneered a system for serving delicious sandwiches, burritos, salads, stir frys, and soups, all made-to-order from fresh ingredients. https://www.freshcitykitchen.com

CONTACT: [email protected]





SOURCE Feast & Fettle