Feast & Fettle Continues "Local First" Growth Approach, Acquires Boston-Based Bountiful

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feast & Fettle, a premium, fully-prepared meal delivery service, announces the acquisition of Bountiful Kitchen, a Boston-based dinner service focused on locally-sourced ingredients. The deal marks the first acquisition for Feast & Fettle, advancing the company's measured growth approach and focus on the local communities it serves.

F&F Van Boston

"We were very impressed with the traction that the team at Bountiful was able to achieve in such a short period of time - it's reminiscent of where Feast & Fettle was just a few years ago," stated Feast & Fettle CEO, Carlos Ventura. "Once we learned Julian shared our vision of providing unparalleled quality and service whilst supporting local food ecosystems, we knew he would immediately add value to our team."

The acquisition will enable Feast & Fettle to leverage Bountiful's existing customer and vendor relationships in the Boston metropolitan area, whilst leveraging its own technology and production capacity to better serve those customers. Julian Cohen, Founder of Bountiful, will join the Feast & Fettle team as Director of Product Partnerships.

"The team at Feast & Fettle is methodically scaling up meal delivery, while still personalizing the experience for the customer and staying true to the local community," stated Cohen. "I'm ecstatic to join the F&F team and continue Bountiful's mission to bring community and comfort to dinner tables to Massachusetts, Rhode Island and beyond."

About Feast & Fettle

Feast & Fettle is a gourmet, fully-prepared meal delivery service founded in 2016. The company delivers high-quality prepared meals for busy families and professionals who are unwilling to sacrifice or quality.

Meals are prepared at local kitchens and distributed by their in-house delivery teams across Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to supporting and the local communities they operate in and also donates $1 of every order to Edesia Nutrition. Learn more at https://www.feastandfettle.com

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Feast & Fettle

