Feast & Fettle Expands Meal Delivery Service to Connecticut

Construction on their new facility will be completed later this year in nearby Westchester County and will be home to a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen that will serve both Connecticut and New York.

CEO Carlos Ventura explains what sets Feast & Fettle apart from the many options in the booming meal delivery category. "We've carved out a niche, catering to so many folks today who won't settle for meals prepared in volume or delivered frozen," he says. "Our meals are premium, the menus are thoughtfully planned, and we simply will not compromise on ingredients."

Ventura elaborates on Feast & Fettle's vision. "We hand deliver each order with a fleet of our own refrigerated vans because we want to extend the 'premium' aspect right to each member's doorstep," he notes. "Our respect for the local communities we serve is at the heart of our success."

That community is nurtured with lively social media member pages, customer care that responds almost in real time, and unexpected gifts of appreciation. New members in Connecticut can expect a local curated gift in their first order. "Showing love to our members is important to us," adds Ventura.

Taking a local-first approach, Feast & Fettle believes in becoming an active contributor to the communities they serve. Their commitment to this ideal has already been put into motion, and they will be donating $1 from every order in Connecticut during the launch period to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.

About Feast & Fettle

Founded in 2016, Feast & Fettle is a premium, vertically-integrated meal service. The company prepares and delivers high-quality meals for busy families and professionals across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Meals are prepared at local kitchens and distributed by their in-house delivery team. Feast & Fettle is known for its commitment to supporting and the local communities they operate in and contributes $1 of every order to Edesia Nutrition, to help battle malnourishment in children across the world.

