Feast & Fettle Ranked Top 2% in Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of over 2,000%, Feast & Fettle Ranked No. 83 Among 5000 of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced its Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list, ranking Feast & Fettle No. 83 nationally. The East Coast-based premium meal service was also ranked #1 in Rhode Island and #6 in the Food & Beverage category.

The list, which ranks companies by revenue, has a history of identifying emerging startups during their early years such as Chobani, Facebook and Patagonia.

The companies on this years list have demonstrated a unique resilience amid supply chain constraints, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

"We were incredibly lucky to have already built the infrastructure for scale before the pandemic hit. Our team was able to successfully manage demand without ever sacrificing on product quality," stated CEO, Carlos Ventura.

Among the exceptional meal quality, customer care that responds in real-time, and unexpected gifts of appreciation to their members – Feast & Fettle has earned over 500+ 5 Star reviews on Google. The Company currently serves over 5,000 members across New England.

"We are ecstatic about the recognition from Inc., but our work has just begun and we remained focused on thoughtful expansion down the Eastern seaboard," adds Ventura.

Feast & Fettle has been slowly moving into Connecticut since May of 2022. The company quickly gained traction across Fairfield County in towns such as Greenwich, Darien, and Stamford and recently launched additional areas in Hartford County.

Construction on a new Connecticut facility will be completed in 2023 and will be home to a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen that will serve Connecticut and New York.

About Feast & Fettle

Founded in 2016, Feast & Fettle is a premium, vertically-integrated meal service. The company prepares and delivers high-quality meals for busy families and professionals across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Meals are prepared at local kitchens and distributed by their in-house delivery team in branded refrigerated vans. Feast & Fettle is known for its commitment to supporting and the local communities they operate in and contributes $1 of every order to Edesia Nutrition, to help battle malnourishment in children worldwide.

Learn more at https://www.feastandfettle.com

