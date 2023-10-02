Feastables Partners with NBA's Charlotte Hornets in Debuting New Logo

Feastables Becomes First Creator-Brand to Partner with NBA Franchise

News provided by

Feastables

02 Oct, 2023, 12:15 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feastables, the snacking brand founded by YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, today unveiled an all-new logo and brand identity. Simultaneously, the company has announced a partnership with the Charlotte Hornets, in which Feastables will serve as the team's jersey patch sponsor beginning in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Continue Reading
Credit: Charlotte Hornets
Credit: Charlotte Hornets

As a part of the deal, the new Feastables logo will be prominently featured on all Hornets team jerseys, in on-court signage throughout Spectrum Center broadcasts, on media banners used by the team, and in co-marketing opportunities between the two brands.

The partnership signifies the first such collaboration between a creator-led brand and an NBA franchise.

"This partnership is a first of its kind, and I am excited to see how creator-brands and the NBA continue to work together into the future," said Feastables' Reed Duchscher. "The Hornets are obviously one of the most exciting teams in the NBA and are a favorite among young people, so Feastables could not be more excited to partner."

Today's announcement marks the introduction of Feastables' updated brand design, which will be featured on new products hitting shelves across America and other countries throughout the end of this year.

Feastables was created by MrBeast–who hails from nearby Greenville, North Carolina–in 2022.

Images of the all-new Feastables branding are available for download here.

About Feastables
Feastables is a snacking brand founded by the largest digital creator on the planet, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (a.k.a. MrBeast). Rooted in experiences and community, Feastables aims to build an engaging consumer brand centered around bringing everything MrBeast is known for online – fan engagement, games, stunts, and spectacle – to the masses. Products include the MrBeast Bar, Karl Gummies, and MrBeast Cookies. For more information on Feastables and the company's various flavors and product offerings, visit Feastables.com.

SOURCE Feastables

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.