Feastivities Collection by Fancy Feast Lets You Create Purrfectly Plated Meals for You and Your Cat

News provided by

Purina

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Fancy Feast's Feastivities celebration dials up the delight with limited-edition culinary kit, cat-centric advent calendar and annual holiday ornament

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most anticipated holiday celebration for cats and their devoted owners is back, and it is fancier than ever. Fancy Feast, the most popular gourmet wet cat food brand in the U.S. by sales, today announced the return of its annual Feastivities celebration for the 39th consecutive year. This year, Fancy Feast is poised to once again captivate cat lovers and their favorite felines with its 2023 Feastivities holiday offerings, including a new addition – the Feastivities Collection.

Cat lovers can get their ornament, while supplies last, on Feastivities.com for a minimum donation of $5 to Red Rover in support of the Purple Leash Project.
The limited-edition Feastivities Collection by Fancy Feast features gold garnishing tools, a compact hydroponic garden pod for fresh herb cultivation, a custom embroidered chef’s apron and a marble cutting board.
The Fancy Feast Advent Calendar delivers 24 days of delight for cats with an array of meals, complements and treats.
Feastivities Collection
Add even more Fancy to your Feast this holiday season with the limited-edition Feastivities Collection by Fancy Feast, a curated collection of culinary accoutrements designed to help cat lovers add special touches to their cats (or their own) dishes this holiday season. Featuring elegant gold garnishing tools, a compact hydroponic garden pod for fresh herb cultivation, a custom embroidered chef's apron and a marble cutting board, the Feastivities Collection allows cat owners to enhance the shared meal-time experience with their cat beyond taste to include the delightful presentation of dishes.

"Feeding is a bonding moment for people and cats, and around the holidays, shared meals have even more meaning," said Purina behaviorist, Dr. Annie Valuska. "Bringing a little more fancy to your cat's feast with elevated plating and cat-safe garnishes like sage, thyme, dill, and basil can add playfulness and panache to mealtime."

The Feastivities Collection also includes a gold embossed heart-shaped plate, this year's Fancy Feast Advent Calendar and a 24 Days of Delight guide to add the perfect finishing touches to cat lovers' culinary creations. Starting November 8, a limited quantity of only 100 Feastivities Collections will be available for $89 exclusively on Feastivities.com.

Fancy Feast Advent Calendar
Returning for another year, the Fancy Feast Advent Calendar delivers 24 days of delight for cats with an array of meals, complements and treats. New for cat lovers, the Advent calendar includes conversation starter questions (perfect for sparking discussion around the dinner table), a QR code to a Feastivities Holiday playlist and links to new Fancy Feast-inspired holiday recipes (for humans!) created by Purina's in-house chef, Amanda Hassner. The Advent Calendar is available at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $32.99.

39th Annual Fancy Feast Ornament
Rounding out the Feastivities celebration, the 39th Annual Fancy Feast Ornament is the perfect gift that gives back for the cat lover in your life. This year's ornament design features a miniature replica of the iconic Fancy Feast cat nestled in a terrarium with a faux garnish garden of cat-friendly herbs. Cat lovers can get their ornament, while supplies last, on Feastivities.com for a minimum donation of $5 to Red Rover in support of the Purple Leash Project, which helps create more pet-friendly domestic violence shelters across the nation. 

To explore this year's full Feastivities offerings, visit Feastivities.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

