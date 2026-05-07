Featherlite Trailers® and NASCAR® extend multi-year partnership

CRESCO, Iowa, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Featherlite Trailers® today announced it has extended its partnership with NASCAR® with a multi-year agreement as a NASCAR Competition Partner. This continued partnership further unites two organizations with a longstanding relationship and reinforces a shared commitment to performance and reliability at the track each week.

Featherlite provides at-track support at NASCAR races throughout the season, including the race earlier this year at Kansas Speedway.

Featherlite, a long-time official partner of NASCAR since the 1990s, provides critical at-track support at NASCAR races throughout the season, continuing a legacy that began over 30 years ago when the company built its first race car transporter for team owner Richard Childress and the late Dale Earnhardt. Today, Featherlite manufactures transporters for a large majority of NASCAR teams and produces specialty trailers that serve as mobile offices and meeting spaces for race officials and personnel, which support operations throughout race weekends.

"Featherlite has played a key role in NASCAR's framework for decades, and this extension reflects the strength built through our longstanding partnership," said Tom Bryant, VP of Racing Operations at NASCAR. "Their state-of-the-art transporters and mobile work environments have been an integral part of keeping our industry moving each race weekend while their commitment to innovation, reliability and service continues to deliver tremendous value to the sport's operations. We're proud to continue building this legacy together."

Featherlite, headquartered in Cresco, Iowa, is the nation's original aluminum specialty trailer brand and remains a leading manufacturer of 53-foot race car transporters, as well as car, horse, livestock, utility and other specialty trailers.

"Featherlite is proud to continue strengthening our partnership with NASCAR," said Justin Queensland, Featherlite Trailers President. "For more than three decades, we've worked alongside teams and officials at the track. We look forward to further showcasing our innovative trailer solutions to race teams, sponsors and fans while continuing to support the growth and success of this sport for years to come."

For more information on Featherlite Trailers, visit www.fthr.com or www.featherlitespecialty.com or call 800-800-1230.

About Featherlite

Featherlite Trailers (www.fthr.com), located in Cresco, Iowa, is a leading aluminum specialty trailer manufacturer. Featherlite has highly diversified product lines offering horse, livestock, car, utility and recreational trailers through an extensive dealer network in the U.S. and Canada. Featherlite is a sponsor of many organizations, including NASCAR.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O'Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

SOURCE Featherlite Trailers