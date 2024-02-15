Featherlite Trailers, official trailer of NASCAR, announces strategic partnership

CRESCO, Iowa, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Featherlite Trailers, the official trailer of NASCAR®, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Superior Trailer Solutions as its newest Featherlite Authorized Transporter Service Center. With this partnership, Featherlite is strengthening its commitment to quality service, not just on the track, but also in service and support to NASCAR teams throughout the off-season. This collaboration is set to debut at one of the most anticipated events in the racing calendar, the Daytona 500.

Superior Trailer Solutions, known for their expertise and commitment to quality service, will be stationed alongside Featherlite's NASCAR service transporter at the Daytona 500. Featherlite has been providing at-track service since the 1990s, when their relationship with NASCAR began.

"We are excited to welcome Superior Trailer Solutions as our Featherlite Authorized Transporter Service Center," said Justin Queensland, President of Featherlite Trailers. "Their reputation for swift and reliable service aligns with our commitment to quality and speed. This partnership reinforces our position as the official trailer of NASCAR and our dedication to supporting the teams who give their all on the track, race after race."

The presence of Superior Trailer Solutions at the Daytona 500, alongside the iconic Featherlite NASCAR service trailer, will enhance Featherlite's trackside support for its specialty transporters. Teams can now expect an enhanced level of service with the ability to address urgent service needs even more promptly and effectively, minimizing downtime and maximizing performance.

"Featherlite continues to lead the way in innovative transportation solutions," Queensland said. "This partnership with Superior Trailer Solutions is more than an addition to our specialty transporter service network; it's a statement of our ongoing commitment to excellence and our support for the sport that ignites passions across the nation."

Featherlite and NASCAR's relationship dates back to the early 1990s when Featherlite built its first race car transporter for owner Richard Childress and the late Dale Earnhardt and then became the official trailer of NASCAR. Today, Featherlite manufactures haulers for a large segment of NASCAR teams as well as builds trailers that serve as NASCAR's at-track offices and meeting spaces for race officials and other personnel throughout the race weekend.

Featherlite Trailers and Superior Trailer Solutions encourage race teams and visitors to the garage area to stop by the Featherlite transporter during the Daytona 500 to witness the beginning of this new partnership.

For more information visit www.fthr.com.

SOURCE Featherlite Trailers