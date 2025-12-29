FeatherSnap Heads to CES 2026, Showcasing AI-Powered, Smart Technology That Connects Nature and Innovation

Smart-home tech moves outdoors as FeatherSnap debuts AI-driven, solar bird feeders at CES

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FeatherSnap, the award-winning smart bird feeder brand that is redefining backyard technology, will attend CES 2026, including a showcase at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 4th, alongside parent company, Tactacam, pioneers of smart camera outdoor technology. Together, they will bring FeatherSnap's AI-powered, solar-driven smart feeders to one of the world's most influential technology stages.

Designed to connect people with the beauty of nature up close, FeatherSnap's Smart Bird Feeders feature motion-activated, Wi-Fi cameras, real-time photo and video streaming, and AI-powered bird identification to transform everyday outdoor spaces into interactive, data-driven learning environments.

FeatherSnap's Smart Seed and Hummingbird feeders capture high-resolution photos and video of visiting birds, automatically identifying species through proprietary AI technology and delivering insights directly to the FeatherSnap app. Users can track visits, learn bird behaviors, store and share media, and explore species-level data, all powered by integrated solar panels designed for low-maintenance, energy-efficient performance.

FeatherSnap is also STEM.org Authenticated™, earning the respected trustmark for its educational value and alignment with science, technology, engineering, and math learning. The brand was also ranked in the top 5 percent of all toys and games evaluated in STEM.org's "Best in STEM" list, positioning FeatherSnap as a standout example of how consumer tech can inspire curiosity, learning, and real-world engagement with nature.

"FeatherSnap is enhancing the birdwatching experience using smart technology to spark curiosity, learning, and connection," said Kelly Hover, FeatherSnap's Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. "CES provides the perfect platform to showcase how AI, Wi-Fi camera technology, and an engaging mobile app can turn a simple backyard moment into an immersive, educational experience."

Rooted in a 100% U.S.-based foundation—from hardware and mobile app development to customer support—FeatherSnap is built by real people who share a love for the outdoors. Backed by Tactacam's industry-leading expertise in durable, high-performance camera technology, it delivers a smarter, more reliable birdwatching experience.

At CES Unveiled on January 4th, FeatherSnap will offer journalists and industry insiders an early look at the evolution of outdoor tech and its expansion into the smart bird feeder category. Journalists and CES attendees are invited to connect with the FeatherSnap team for product demos, interviews, and hands-on experience with the feeders.

Visit FeatherSnap at CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, January 4th, Booth #60030, or find them throughout CES at Booth #51372 in the Venetian Expo, Halls A–D (Smart Home).

About FeatherSnap

FeatherSnap, U.S.-based maker of award-winning smart bird feeders, is revolutionizing birdwatching by seamlessly connecting users to nature through Wi-Fi-enabled camera technology. As leaders in the camera industry, FeatherSnap delivers unrivaled quality and user-friendly experiences. Simplicity is at the core of its design philosophy, making smart feeders easy to use, maintain, and pair with no need for technical expertise. Engage effortlessly with smart bird feeders through the FeatherSnap mobile app, featuring unique storage and identification features like Bird Book and expert-trained AI models. FeatherSnap offers a blend of technology and nature, creating moments of joy, excitement, and endless fascination in the world of birdwatching. For more information, visit www.feathersnap.com .

SOURCE FeatherSnap