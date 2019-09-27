Feature Film Adaptation of "Christmas Jars" Premieres in Cinemas for Special One-Night Event Nov. 4

"'Christmas Jars' is a special kind of film that will draw audiences into the lives of its characters in a deeply moving way," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "It is an emotional, entertaining ride that we knew needed to be shared as widely as possible. Partnering with Fathom Events allows us to take this story to communities across the country and help families everywhere launch their holiday celebrations in a meaningful way."

Based on the beloved novel by Jason F. Wright, "Christmas Jars" tells the story of reporter Hope Jensen, who uncovers the remarkable secret behind the glass jars filled with coins and bills anonymously left for people in need. "Christmas Jars" is a phenomenon with a reach far beyond that of typical fiction, as it created a new tradition that has changed the lives of many people in their time of need all over the country.

"It's tough to articulate what it means to see 'Christmas Jars' finally coming to life," said Wright. "I'm so thrilled with what the team has done and that I don't have to pretend to like the adaptation of my novel. I'm absolutely in love with it. Even more than buying a ticket and eating some popcorn, I want folks to go home and join the 'Christmas Jars' movement by putting a jar on their counter, filling it up and giving it away anonymously to someone in need during the holidays."

Starring Jeni Ross ("Suits," "Titans") and Markian Tarasiuk ("Take Two," "The Magicians"), the film is directed by Jonathan Wright ("Awakening the Zodiac," "Love, Romance, & Chocolate") and produced by critically acclaimed production company Muse Entertainment ("The Kennedys," "The Wool Cap") in association with BYUtv.



"Christmas Jars" will be presented on select theater screens across the U.S. through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

For artwork/photos related to "Christmas Jars," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc., Cinemark Holdings, Inc., and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the internet. Today, BYUtv has over 1 million YouTube subscribers and 1 billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

SOURCE BYUtv