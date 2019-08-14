Featured Speaker Daniel G. Amen, MD to Discuss His New Book "The End of Mental Illness" at 2019 Integrative Medicine for Mental Health (IMMH) Conference

Also speaking at IMMH are Amen Clinics ' Director of Integrative Medicine Dr. Mark Filidei and Naturopathic physician Dr. Kabran Chapek.

Dr. Chapek states, "Brain Injuries are a significant cause of mental health problems and most people don't know about it. It's a silent epidemic."

Research has revealed that many conditions, such as depression, bipolar disorder, OCD, and anxiety, often have biomedical causes—from nutritional deficiencies to chronic infections—that contribute to symptoms. Amen Clinics has better outcomes when these underlying causes are addressed and treated through a combination of specialized testing and nutritional interventions.

The 10th Annual IMMH Conference takes place August 15-18 in San Diego at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. This international conference gives practitioners a holistic approach to successfully diagnose and treat underlying issues contributing to manifestations of neurological, behavioral, and psychiatric disorders.

Daniel G. Amen, MD is a double-board certified psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics in Costa Mesa, Encino, and Walnut Creek, CA; Bellevue, WA; Reston, VA (DC area); Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; and New York, NY. He is the author of The End of Mental Illness (to be released 03/20) and bestselling Change Your Brain, Change Your Life.

