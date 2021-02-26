Featuring Top 5 Vendors in the Global Post-Production Market Report | Competitive Landscape and Key Product Offerings | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global post-production market has the potential to grow by USD 10.07 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report highlights key products offered by the top five vendors and their contribution to the overall growth of the market.

Post Production Market by Application, Technique, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Digital transformation of post-production processes will be crucial in driving the growth of the global post-production market during the forecast period. Many TV shows and movies such as Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, The Big Bang Theory, James Bond, Star Wars, and Harry Potter have proven to be successful due to the extensive use of animations and special effects. The success of such shows has created a strong demand for advanced animation techniques such as stop motion, 3D, and others. These factors are creating new opportunities for market vendors.

"The success of movies and TV shows due to high use of animation has been a prominent factor in boosting the market growth. Also, growing online content consumption will positively impact the market as well as the media industry in the forthcoming years", says an analyst at Technavio.

Post-Production Market: Competitive Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., Eros International Plc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., and MGM Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this post-production market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders and offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies. The report also covers details on the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies.

Top Five Vendors in the Global Post-production Market:

AT&T Inc.

AT&T Inc. operates its business through segments such as Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The company offers both picture services and sound services through the WarnerMedia business unit. Some of the services are digital intermediates, television services, VFX services, digital restoration, ADR, Foley, and audio restoration.

Comcast Corp.

Comcast Corp. operates its business through segments such as Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky. Advanced Monetization and Commerce Engine, Complete OTT Portfolio, and Bridging Broadcast and IP Convergence are the key offerings of the company.

Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc operates its business through the Filmed entertainment segment. The company is primarily engaged in the business of film production, exploitation, and distribution.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. operates its business through segments such as Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Network. The company is engaged in the sales, rental, and production of licensed films and certain television programs on packaged media and digital media platforms.

MGM Holdings Inc.

MGM Holdings Inc. operates its business through segments such as Film Content, Television Content, and Media Networks. The company is involved in various stages of development, production, and post-production.

