February is Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Low Vision Month at Prevent Blindness, Designed to Provide Helpful Sight-saving Resources and Support Programs

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, AMD is the most common cause of severe loss of eyesight among people 50 and older. And, about 4 million Americans live with low vision, which is defined as chronic visual impairment that cannot be corrected with glasses, contact lenses or medical treatments.

AMD affects the central part of the retina called the "macula." When AMD damages the macula, the center part of a person's vision may become blurred or wavy, and a blind spot may develop. Early detection and treatment of AMD is key to helping to prevent significant vision loss.

Two types of AMD include:

Dry - The most common form of AMD, dry AMD, is caused by the appearance of small yellow deposits called drusen, which form under the retina. These are accumulated waste products of the retina, which can grow and stop the flow of nutrients to the retina. This may cause the retinal cells in the macula that process light to die, causing vision to become blurred. This form of the disease usually worsens slowly. An advanced form of dry AMD is called geographic atrophy.

Wet- Wet AMD generally causes more rapid and more serious vision loss. In this form of the disease, tiny new blood vessels grow under and into the retina. These blood vessels are fragile and often break and leak, causing a loss of vision.

"As our population ages, the number of individuals impacted by AMD continues to grow. Many will face difficulties doing the things we sometimes take for granted, such as reading, seeing faces, and driving," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Our robust collection of resources on AMD and low vision are intentionally created to help minimize vision loss and maintain independence for those impacted by AMD while providing effective tools to the public and providers on ways to save sight."

As part of AMD and Low Vision Month, Prevent Blindness offers the free AMD GuideMe app. This resource provides a customized overview of AMD along with a tailored resource list and suggested steps to help save sight from the eye disease specific to the individual using the GuideMe app. Prevent Blindness offers additional educational resources including fact sheets and shareable social media graphics in English and Spanish, and dedicated webpages.

New this year, as part of the Prevent Blindness ASPECT Patient Engagement Program Member Spotlight Series, graduate Laurie S., shares her experience with AMD, including her family history with the eye disease, how it impacts her daily activities including the ability to read music, and the importance of support groups "Age-related Macular Degeneration: Laurie's Story."

Videos in the Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health Series include:

"Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Low Vision," featuring W. Lloyd Clark, MD, Palmetto Retinal Center, and Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

"Low Vision," featuring R. Tracy Williams, OD, FAAO, Executive Director at Spectrios Institute for Low Vision, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Loyola University and Adjunct Professor, Illinois College of Optometry. Dr. Williams is also a former Prevent Blindness Board of Directors member.

"Vision Impairment and Mental Wellness," with AMD patient Dr. Connie Hills, psychologist, consultant and speaker.

The Prevent Blindness "Living Well With Low Vision" program provides useful information to those with low vision, their care partners and healthcare professionals. Content includes self-help guides, resources for vision loss and mental wellness, information on clinical trials, and much more. Living Well With Low Vision is supported by grants from Amgen and Genentech.

For more information on AMD, please visit PreventBlindness.org/amd. For information on geographic atrophy, please visit PreventBlindness.org/geographic-atrophy.

And, for more information on Living Well With Low Vision, or other general eye health information, please visit lowvision.PreventBlindness.org.

For a listing of organizations and services that provide financial assistance for vision care in English or Spanish, please visit https://preventblindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

