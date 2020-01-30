February Is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Data shows that dating violence is experienced by nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide each year and nearly half (43%) of all college women and one third (28%) of college men report having experienced either abuse or controlling behaviors in a dating relationship.

"Dating violence is an epidemic that is 100% preventable. We need to support our teens with education about dating violence prevention," says Katie Ray-Jones, CEO of The National Domestic Violence Hotline and its project loveisrespect. "If every teen can understand just one more thing, we can prevent dating abuse."

Throughout the month, participants are encouraged to engage others on social media using #1Thing, and download the #1Thing Action Guide.

"With 1 in 3 teens experiencing dating violence, it is clear that all teens are at risk," says Katie Ray-Jones. "We want everyone to come together to promote messages highlighting the differences between healthy, unhealthy, and abusive relationships."

Feb. 9-15 : It's Respect Week! It's time to get educated about unhealthy behaviors.

Feb. 10 , 1:00 PM EST : Join the webinar "Update on Teen Dating Violence: #1Thing to Start a Movement" – loveisrespect , the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the One Love Foundation will discuss the epidemic of dating abuse, current dating trends among young people, and what to look for in a healthy relationship. Register here.

