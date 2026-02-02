January's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Kylie Jenner, Sean Hannity & Zohran Mamdani

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kylie Jenner, Sean Hannity & Zohran Mamdani made real estate news in January. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

January's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

Kylie Jenner Asks $48 Million For Current Mansion

Kylie Jenner is one of the richest women in the world with her cosmetics business, real estate and reality TV. Her real estate holdings are worth close to $100 million, and she is moving into her new 18,000-square-foot, custom-built home in LA's exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood and selling her also-exclusive Holmby Hills mansion in the San Fernando Valley. She is asking $48 million for her 15,350-square-foot home she bought in 2020 for $36.5 million.

Johnny Carson's Mid-Century Modern

In the early 1970s, Johnny Carson bought a mid-century-modern home in the ritzy East Gate community in LA's Bel Air neighborhood, where he lived with his third wife, Joanna. Built in 1950 on 1.5 acres, the 9,000-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and 11 baths with a separate two-story guesthouse and a tennis court. The home is for sale at $39.995 million, with proceeds going to charity.

Gene Hackman's Death Home For Sale

Gene Hackman's Santa Fe home has come on the market for $6.25 million. It is the home where Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died in 2025. Hackman bought the 53-acre property in the 1990s and later added a three-bedroom primary residence and a studio. The property also features a three-bedroom guesthouse, a lap pool, a hot tub, and a putting green. The home came on the market on January 16th and had a pending sales agreement by January 27th.

NYC Mayor Moves From Tiny Apartment To Huge Gracie Mansion

Recently inaugurated New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has moved from a tiny and leaky, rent-controlled apartment in Queens to the 11,000-square-foot Gracie Mansion. Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, had been living in an 800-square-foot apartment until the move to Gracie Mansion. The mansion has served as the official mayor's residence since 1942.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" TV Home Hits Market

The home seen in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air television show, which was broadcast on NBC from 1990 to 1996 and made Will Smith a star, is for sale for the first time in almost 50 years. The 10,000-square-foot home, which is actually located in LA's Brentwood neighborhood, has six bedrooms, maid's quarters, and a backyard pool. The asking price is $30 million.

Sean Hannity Sets Record Price Near Palm Beach

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Sean Hannity recently paid $44.9 million for an oceanfront, eight-bedroom home with over 20,000 square feet in Manalapan, Florida. The property runs from the ocean to the Intracoastal, where he has 150' of water frontage. It is the most expensive home ever sold in Manalapan, which is located just south of Palm Beach.

P. Diddy Yanks Beverly Hills Mansion, Again

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has taken his 17,000-square-foot home off the market for a second time. Sean first listed the home in 2024, shortly before he was arrested and sentenced to 50 months in jail and a $500,000 fine. The 10-bedroom home in Beverly Hills exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood was priced at $61.5 million.

Mickey Rourke's Sad Home Eviction

At one time, Mickey Rourke was one of the top actors in the world, starring in movies such as Body Double, Man on Fire, and Diner. Mickey, who has been out of work for most of the last decade, hasn't paid his rent since 2016. He is facing eviction from his $7,000-per-month LA home.

Floyd Mayweather's Emergency Home Mortgages

Despite earning over one billion dollars in his boxing paychecks, Business Insider reports that the #1 boxer of the last 20 years, who retired with a 50-0 record, Floyd Mayweather, has money problems. According to Business Insider, "Mayweather took out millions in mortgages on his homes last year and has also faced a string of lawsuits and liens that claim he owes money for a Mercedes Maybach G-Wagon, jet fuel, and garbage collection at his Las Vegas mansion."

Disney CEO Asking $15 Million

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek is asking $15 million for his ranch-style home in Westlake Village. With Santa Monica Mountain views, almost 10,000 square feet and four bedrooms, there is also a two-bedroom guesthouse, a family room, an outdoor living room with a kitchen, and a pool. Westlake Village is located in Los Angeles County in the celebrity-popular North Ranch Country Club Estates community, which has also been home to actress Heather Locklear and former LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals