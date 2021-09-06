Fecal Incontinence Therapeutics Market Size Expected to Surge with a CAGR of 3.96% in the 7MM During the Study Period 2018-30 | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Fecal Incontinence Market report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Fecal Incontinence market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Fecal Incontinence market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key takeaways from the Fecal Incontinence Market Report:

As per DelveInsight's estimate, the total Fecal Incontinence prevalent cases were 11,345,694 in 2020 in the 7MM, which is expected to increase by 2030.

in 2020 in the 7MM, which is expected to increase by 2030. The Fecal Incontinence epidemiology analysis demonstrates a higher female FI prevalence as compared to males.

The Fecal Incontinence therapeutics market size was evaluated to be USD 1,880 million in 2020 in the 7MM.

in 2020 in the 7MM. The highest Fecal Incontinence market share is primarily dominated by the USA in the 7MM.

in the 7MM. Key pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively engaged in the Fecal Incontinence market space include Cook MyoSite, 9 Meters Biopharma, Palette Life Sciences, among others.

among others. The Fecal Incontinence pipeline therapies expected to get launched in the forecasted period (2021-2030) include Autologous Muscle-Derived Cells, RDD-0315 , and others.

, and others. The Fecal Incontinence therapy market growth is expected to witness a surge owing to an increase in the R&D, better understanding of the etiology, increasing FI prevalence, and launch of upcoming Fecal Incontinence therapies.

Download Fecal Incontinence Market Snapshot report to understand which Fecal Incontinence drug is going to nab the maximum market share @ Fecal Incontinence Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast

Fecal Incontinence: Disease Overview

Fecal Incontinence (FI) is the involuntary passage of fecal matter through the anus. Patients affected by the condition fail to control the discharge of bowel contents. It is a challenging condition with diverse etiological factors such as traumatic, neurologic, congenital, and iatrogenic.

DelveInsight's Fecal Incontinence epidemiological analysis demonstrated that the United States accounted for the highest Fecal Incontinence prevalent cases, approximately 5,587,268 cases in number, in the 7MM in 2018, which is expected to increase by 2030.

Fecal Incontinence Epidemiological Segmentation

DelveInsight's Fecal Incontinence Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Fecal Incontinence Prevalence

Gender-specific Fecal Incontinence Prevalent Cases

Risk-based Fecal Incontinence Prevalent Cases

Frequency-based Fecal Incontinence Cases

Understand how Fecal Incontinence Epidemiological Trends are going to shape by 2030 in 7 Major Markets by downloading @ Fecal Incontinence Epidemiology Market Report Summary

Present Fecal Incontinence Therapeutics Market Outlook

The Fecal Incontinence treatment options include bulking agents and biofeedback. Biofeedback is a safe, minimally invasive behavioral technique that uses auditory or visual feedback to re-educate the pelvic floor musculature. Mild incontinence can be improved by initiating simple conservative measures such as the use of Methylcellulose (Citrucel) or psyllium (Metamucil, Fiberall, and Hydrocil) can be taken daily for patients with infrequent, low volume stools.

Fecal incontinence is a debilitating condition that causes several diseases affecting the quality of life. In severe cases, it leads to patient disability and morbidity, however, its underlying pathomechanisms to date remain in dark. There is a serious need for investigatory tools that can greatly aid in the diagnosis of FI, which shall help in the timely treatment of the patient pool. Further, the available therapies do not offer a personalized approach that can address the individual needs of the patients.

Lack of awareness, embarrassment about the diseases, and the limited research available are the major unmet needs in the Fecal Incontinence market.

Know which therapy is expected to score the touchdown first @ Fecal Incontinence Therapeutic Pipeline and Market Forecast

Fecal Incontinence Pipeline Therapies in focus in the report analysis

RDD-0315: 9 Meters Biopharma

Solesta: Palette Life Sciences

Autologous MuscleDerived Cells: Cook MyoSite

Learn more about available treatments @ Fecal Incontinence Drug Pipeline Therapies

Fecal Incontinence Market Dynamics

DelveInsight's Fecal Incontinence market analysis demonstrated that the United States accounted for approximately 59% of the total Fecal Incontinence market share in the 7MM in 2020. Further, the 7MM Fecal Incontinence market share is anticipated to boost in the coming next decade owing to the launch of emerging technologies, therapies such as autologous muscle progenitor cells that are potential alternative therapies for the condition. A rise in prevalence and escalation in diagnostic opportunities are some of the major drivers of the Fecal Incontinence market, whereas unreported diseases and the absence of effective treatment are some of the major barriers of the fecal incontinence market. Further, an increase in patient and practitioner awareness regarding FI will lead to better patient outcomes and improve diagnostic opportunities.

Discover more about the future market share of the therapies @ Fecal Incontinence Treatment Market Landscape and Forecast

Scope of the Fecal Incontinence Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: 9 Meters Biopharma, Palette Life Sciences, Cook MyoSite, and several others.

Key Fecal Incontinence Pipeline Therapies: RDD-0315, Solesta, Autologous MuscleDerived Cells, and several others.

Fecal Incontinence Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Fecal Incontinence Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Fecal Incontinence emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Drop by to learn more about the future market trends @ Fecal Incontinence Market Landscape and Forecast

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Fecal Incontinence 3 Fecal Incontinence Market Overview at a Glance 4 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Fecal Incontinence 5 Fecal Incontinence Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Fecal Incontinence 7 Fecal Incontinence Patient Journey 8 Fecal Incontinence Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Fecal Incontinence Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise Epidemiology of Fecal Incontinence 10 Fecal Incontinence Treatment 12 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Fecal Incontinence 13 Key Endpoints of Fecal Incontinence Treatment 14 Fecal Incontinence Emerging Therapies 15 Fecal Incontinence: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Fecal Incontinence Market Unmet Needs 17 Fecal Incontinence Market Drivers 18 Fecal Incontinence Market Barriers 19 Attribute Analysis 20 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive for Rich and Deep Market Assessment and Consulting Solutions

Related Reports

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market

DelveInsight's ''Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026'' report.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Size

DelveInsight's 'Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)—market—2028' report.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market

DelveInsight's "Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome Market

DelveInsight's "Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report offers actionable insights into the Memory Disorder market, epidemiology, pipeline therapies, and key companies including Dart Neuroscience, Corcept Therapeutics, Cerecin, and others.

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Market

DelveInsight's "Autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Narcolepsy Market

DelveInsight's 'Narcolepsy–Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030' report offers actionable insights into the Narcolepsy market, epidemiology, pipeline therapies, and key companies including Cephalon Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Browse through Blog posts

The Burden And The Impact Of Mental Health Issues In Today's Time

Mental and addictive disorders affect a vast number of people, constituting more than 5% of all global burden of disease as measured in Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs).

Pipeline Therapies Making An Impact In The Bipolar Depression Market

The Bipolar depression pipeline includes Abilify, NRX-100/NRX101, Lumateperone, and Zuranolone, which are expected to grace the market in the next few years, thereby, presenting a promising Bipolar depression therapeutics market picture.

Depression and Mental Health Of The Society

Discover more about different types of Mental health conditions and the therapeutics market landscape.

Dynamics Of Schizophrenia Market

DelveInsight estimates an increasing trend of Schizophrenia prevalence in the 7MM, which was estimated to be 5,748,062 in 2020.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. Discover how DelveInsight helped a Europe-based large-cap pharma company to assess its pipeline activities and make strategic decisions to outperform in the market through its Pharma and healthcare market competitive benchmarking services.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP