Federal Alliance for Safe Homes Elects New Board Members

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) today elected Mr. Brock Long, Executive Chairman at Hagerty Consulting and former FEMA Administrator and Dr. Grace Showalter, Vice President, Construction Performance Materials North America BASF to the Board of Directors. The election took place during the organization's board meeting in Mooresville, North Carolina on Wednesday, July 31.

"I am honored to be elected to the FLASH Board of Directors," said Brock Long, Executive Chairman, Hagerty Consulting & former FEMA Administrator. "Mitigation, building codes, adequate insurance, and effective land use planning are the key to saving lives and reducing the impact of future disasters. I look forward to collaborating with other members of the disaster safety and resilience movement to achieve these goals."

Mr. Long is the former Administrator of FEMA and a 20-year veteran of emergency management and homeland security. Most recently he led the nation through the worst series of disasters ever experienced including hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, Florence, Michael, Yutu, and the devastating California wildfires.

He is a proven transformational leader and organizational change agent with management experience in both the public and private sector. His congressional testimonies, coupled with his thought leadership efforts to develop FEMA's current Strategic Plan, led to a national focus upon pre-disaster mitigation, creating a true culture of preparedness, and transformational legislative changes that enhanced the field of emergency management. Most importantly, he is a devoted husband, father, public servant, good Samaritan, and North Carolina native.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors for the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes," said Dr. Grace Showalter, Vice President, Construction Performance Materials North America BASF. "I'm looking forward to contributing towards the group's mission of safeguarding homes from natural and man-made disasters."

Dr. Showalter joined BASF after completing her doctorate in Chemistry. During the last fifteen years, she has held several positions in Business Management, ranging from commodity to specialty businesses. Other positions include Government Affairs, Product Management, Marketing, Business Development, and Sales Management serving industries such as Industrial, Construction, Consumer, Agro, Shale Gas, and Mining. Grace recently joined the Performance Materials business as the Vice President of Construction North America.

She managed both the Specialty Plastics and the Styrenic Foams business with a broad portfolio of products such as Ultrason, Basotect, Styropor, and Neopor. Her responsibility in those businesses were both growth and turnarounds in industries such as Wind Energy, Consumer Cleaning, Bio-degradable Plastics, high performing engineering plastics, and the construction industries.

"We are exceptionally excited that these two proven professionals are joining our leadership team," said Leslie Chapman-Henderson, President and CEO of FLASH. "Their expertise and experience in both the public and private sectors are invaluable to the cause of resilience. Moreover, they reflect the same high level of dedication and commitment among our current directors and advisors."

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation including: BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO, Lowe's, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH, and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, on Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

Related Links

http://www.flash.org

