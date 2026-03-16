Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) Launches WildfireStrong - No Fuel. No Fire.

New Prevention Campaign Promotes Spring Cleaning Outdoors to Lower Wildfire Risk Before the Summer Season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)® launched WildfireStrong – No Fuel. No Fire.®, a national campaign focused on reducing wildfire losses through consumer education and proactive fuel management.

The No Fuel. No Fire. campaign is rooted in a foundational fire science principle: the fire triangle. Fire requires oxygen, heat, and fuel to burn—and fuel is the only element that homeowners and communities can control.

Although peak wildfire activity typically occurs during the summer months, wildfire risk reduction should begin and continue much earlier. Spring is the most effective time to remove wildfire fuel, after winter freezes and before hot, dry conditions arrive. Just as households undertake seasonal spring cleaning, clearing debris and dead vegetation around homes can significantly reduce or even prevent wildfires.

"Wildfire mitigation is spring cleaning your yard with a purpose," said Leslie Chapman-Henderson, FLASH President and CEO. "By removing dead vegetation, clearing debris, and creating an ignition-free zone around homes in spring, people can reduce wildfire risk before the summer fire season begins."

Winter weather patterns often set the stage for wildfire season by increasing the amount of available fuel. Reduced snowpack, early snowmelt, and vegetation stress can leave grasses, shrubs, and forest debris dry and highly ignitable as temperatures rise. The WildfireStrong – No Fuel. No Fire. campaign encourages homeowners to take simple, effective actions, including:

Removing dead leaves, needles, and debris from yards, roofs, and gutters

Creating a five-foot ember-resistant zone around homes

Clearing dead or dormant vegetation left from winter

Properly disposing of yard waste

Sponsored by State Farm®, the campaign also highlights the threat of wind-driven embers—the leading cause of home ignition—which can travel up to three miles from an active wildfire.

"At State Farm, part of our mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life. One way we do this is through our commitment to help build safer, stronger, better educated communities," said Rasheed Merritt, State Farm HR&D Exec-Corporate Responsibility. "We are proud to support the No Fuel. No Fire. campaign and its resources aimed at mitigating wildfire risks to homes."

The campaign aligns with leading wildfire resilience initiatives, including the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) Wildfire Prepared Home™ program and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Firewise USA® Program, as well as model building codes provided by the International Code Council.

For more information and free wildfire safety resources, visit www.NoFuelNoFire.org.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO – Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. – Inspect2Protect.org, featuring the Strong Homes Scale, provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their home's resilience and their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221-SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on X, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.

About State Farm

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,200 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)