Federal Appeals Court Sides With Natural Grocers® in GMO Labeling Case

Court backs Natural Grocers®: Major win for clear GMO labeling and consumer transparency.

GMO vs. Bioengineered: Retailers and brands may use the name "GMO," which consumers widely recognize. Previous USDA rules focused on the exclusive use of "bioengineered," a term that plaintiffs argued was confusing and infringed on free speech rights. QR Codes Are Not Enough: The court rejected rules allowing companies to rely solely on QR codes or text messages for disclosure. Natural Grocers argued that not all consumers have smartphones or reliable internet access. The ruling requires companies to provide clear, on-package information accessible to everyone. All Ingredients Must Be Labeled: The court found the USDA was wrong to exempt highly processed foods, such as oils and sugars, from labeling. Even if altered genes are undetectable in the final product, the ingredients still originate from bioengineered crops. The USDA must correct this in their next rulemaking.

WHAT COMES NEXT

This ruling means consumers will receive clearer, more transparent labeling. The USDA must revise its rules to ensure disclosures are accurate and accessible in its next rulemaking.

"Congress never intended to require the use of specific terms, the sole use of QR codes, or the exclusion of ingredients made from highly processed GMO crops," said Heather Isely, executive vice president of Natural Grocers. "We are pleased the court recognized the shortcomings of the final rule and mandated corrections. Natural Grocers will remain actively engaged in the GMO regulatory process."

George Kimbrell, legal director of the Center for Food Safety, said, "This hard-won victory means consumers will eventually see the clear and accurate GMO label information they deserve. The USDA must now correct its rules and make label disclosures readily accessible across the board."

NATURAL GROCERS' GMO POLICY AND PRODUCT STANDARDS

Natural Grocers has advocated for GMO labeling since 2012 and led efforts to promote a labeling initiative in Colorado in 2014. The company prohibits most GMO ingredients in the grocery products it sells, including those produced using new genetic techniques such as gene-editing and cell culture.

Natural Grocers' philosophy is simple: food should come from real sources and undergo as few modifications as possible. Products with ingredients at high risk of being genetically modified must be organic or verified as non-GMO. If a company cannot provide confirmation, Natural Grocers will not carry the product.

In 1990, the company created a dynamic list of the most problematic ingredients and an explanation of why it won't carry them: Things We Won't Carry and Why. Natural Grocers uses this ever-evolving list to screen the products it carries, so that only the best, highest-quality products end up on its shelves, in a customer's grocery cart, and on the table. The company's quality standards experts keep up with the latest research and meet regularly to consider product issues and concerns and to review specific ingredients, resulting in on-going modifications to this list.

GET INVOLVED

