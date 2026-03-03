Natural Grocers® Softens the Spring Forward with Savings and Sleep-Smart Support

"Losing an hour can throw off more than just our schedules," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Our Spring Forward event is about meeting customers where they are, with simple ways to support energy, sleep and everyday wellness during a transition that affects so many of us. It's one more way we help make healthy living easier, more affordable and a little more enjoyable."

RESOURCES TO BEAT THE TIME CHANGE BLUES

Feeling grumpy and generally out of sorts with every seemingly pointless daylight saving time change? Research links the time change to higher risks of heart attacks, accidents and sleep disruptions.[i] While we can't opt out of this outdated practice on our own, Natural Grocers offers resources to support our well-being through the transition—and keep pushing for change.

Free pop-up coffee bar: March 7 – Customers can enjoy free samples of Natural Grocers® Brand Coffee from 10 AM - 12 PM at select stores. [ii] Sample custom 'coffee hacks', incorporating energizing and health-boosting ingredients like MCT oil, pasture-based butter, spices and sweeteners. Visit naturalgrocers.com/hack-your-coffee to find a participating store near you.

WIN WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Still feeling groggy? From March 7–10, customers can enter to win a sweepstakes for free coffee for one year (a $150 value, one winner per store). One grand prize winner will win a weekend getaway for two to Scottsdale, Ariz. (a $2,500 value). Why Arizona? It's one of the few places where the clocks behave.

Enter to win by submitting an entry form in-store March 7–10. Maximum one entry per person.[iii]

LOSE AN HOUR, SAVE BIG

While an hour may be lost, extra savings are yours to gain. {N}power customers can enjoy up to 45% off items with Natural Grocers' Even More Affordable PricesSM March 7–10.[iv]

Yachak Organic, Organic Yerba Mate Energy Drinks ($1.69/each)

Natrol® Melatonin 3 mg Time Release ($8.99/100 tab)

Perfect Food Bars®, Protein Bars ($13.19/8 ct)

Nixie® Organic Sparkling Waters ($4.79/8 pk)

Boiron® Sleepcalm ($8.99/60 tab)

{N}power members will also get 20% off all packaged coffee and teas (clip coupon in mobile app).[vi] Members can also buy two, get one free on single-serve beverages, single-serve yogurts and nutrition bars (autoloaded to {N}power account).[vii]

MORE SAVINGS THIS SPRING

Spring is a natural moment to reset habits and refocus on feeling your best. At Natural Grocers, customers can count on Always AffordableSM, high-quality products and trusted support to help keep wellness routines on track. Through March 21, all customers can enjoy extra discounts across all store departments.[viii] Check Natural Grocers' website or see in-store signage for deals.

For the most up to date information from Natural Grocers, including sale items, recipes, wellness tips:

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.