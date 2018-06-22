Federal Appellate Court Affirms Fees Award in Favor of Federal Signal Corporation in Firefighter Hearing Loss Cases

Daniel A. DuPre', General Counsel for the Company, stated, "This is another in a series of favorable rulings and trial victories in the hearing loss cases filed against the Company. We are pleased that this Court has recognized that there must be a meaningful pre-suit inquiry regarding whether these cases have merit before any suit is filed."

Jan Paul Miller, one of the attorneys who has defended the Company in these cases for several years, stated, "We have long believed that many of the hearing loss cases filed against the Company should never have been filed in the first instance. This ruling vindicates our belief. Along with our victories in the last seven cases to go to trial, this ruling shows that there are significant problems in pursuing this type of litigation against the Company and that the Company will aggressively defend itself against these claims."

