Federal Artificial Tears Class Action Filed Against Ezricare

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action was filed against Ezricare LLC and other pharmaceutical and healthcare companies alleging their artificial tears product caused a bacterial outbreak in several states in the U.S.A. that caused blindness and even death.

The lawsuit, filed in Federal Court, followed actions by government regulators following severe outbreaks. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) isolated a specific strain of bacteria that was causing blindness and tracked it back to EzriCare Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops. Global Pharmaceutical company Global Pharma Healthcare issued a recall after the Food and Drug Administration urged consumers to immediately stop using the product.

The lawsuit was filed against:

Ezricare LLC

Ezrirx LLC

Delsam Phama LLC

Global Pharma Healthcare Private LTD

Aru Pharma Inc.

The specific artificial tears in question are marketed and sold as a way to relieve eye dryness or ease eye discomfort. They are "preservative free" which removes chemicals from these eyedrops, however that chemical is used to prevent the growth of bacteria in the product.

The product came onto the market in mid-to-late 2020. The current outbreak of the Pseudomonas Aeruginosa bacteria began in May 2022, and hit 12 states so far: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The CDC reported that to date, of the 55 people who were identified as having been infected with the Pseudomonas Aeruginosa bacteria, three have suffered permanent vision loss and another has died to a systemic infection.

"The term 'chemical free' may sound great, but some of these chemicals are there for a reason," said attorney Kiley Grombacher of Bradley Grombacher LLP. "There are serious repercussions as a result of these healthcare companies creating a dangerous product."

The lawsuit is Richard Mosley et al. v. Ezricare LLC; Ezrirx LLC, Delsam Pharma LLC; Global Pharma Healthcare Private LTD.; and Aru Pharma, Inc. USDC Eastern District of Kentucky, Case No. 6:23-cv-00020-REW-HAI.

