Federal Aviation Administration eVTOL Integration Program a Step Forward for Powered-Lift Aviation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), a pioneer in vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for regional and mission-critical aviation, today expressed support for the FAA's newly announced Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program, known as eIPP. The initiative represents a national push to modernize certification and testing, and provide access to airspace for next-generation powered-lift aircraft.

"The FAA's announcement is a meaningful signal that the United States is committed to building a pathway for vertical flight in everyday operations," said Scott Pomeroy, CEO and Chairman of XTI Aerospace. "The TriFan 600 is a powered-lift aircraft with the ability to operate from helipads and short runways while delivering the speed, range, and payload of a fixed-wing business airplane. While the eIPP focuses on battery-electric aircraft, we believe it marks an important shift in how our government approaches the broader class of powered-lift platforms, an important shift toward a more inclusive and scalable regulatory framework."

Unveiled by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, the eIPP outlines a clear federal framework for accelerating the integration of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles into the National Airspace System. The plan includes the creation of a National Advanced Air Mobility Integration Office, deployment of Agile Airworthiness Corridors for real-world testing and expanded public-private cooperation across air mobility sectors.

"The eIPP represents the kind of policy momentum that benefits the entire powered-lift category," said David Ambrose, Vice President of Engineering at XTI Aircraft. "It signals greater clarity and urgency in how these aircraft will be evaluated and integrated, whether they are electric, hybrid, or conventionally powered."

By reinforcing federal attention on powered-lift innovation and test infrastructure, the eIPP complements XTI's mission to deliver a new class of aircraft that can reshape regional transportation and lead aviation innovation across commercial and governmental applications.

XTI Aerospace is advancing through a milestone-driven development program that includes a series of progressively larger subscale flight test aircraft. The company recently completed successful flight operations of the Sparrow and Kestrel prototypes and is preparing its the TriHawk prototype. A full-scale, piloted TriFan 600 demonstrator is targeted for 2027.

The TriFan 600 is engineered to meet the demands of business travelers, air medical operators, and national defense agencies who require longer range, higher speed, and reliable all-weather performance. Its ability to take off and land vertically while cruising at over 300 miles per hour with a range of up to 1000 miles addresses key operational gaps that shorter range battery-powered aircraft cannot fill.

