XTI Aerospace Reschedules Investor Town Hall to January as Company Prepares Major Program Updates

TriFan 600 Progress and Drone Nerds Integration to be Highlighted



ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI"), a pioneer in xVTOL and powered-lift aircraft solutions, announced today that its upcoming Town Hall planned for today has been rescheduled to January 2026 to align with several important developments now underway across the Company.

The new date allows XTI to provide a more comprehensive, timely update on recent milestones, including:

Accelerated progress on the TriFan 600 program , including engineering maturation, flight-control software advancements, and supplier alignment.





, including engineering maturation, flight-control software advancements, and supplier alignment. Integration of Drone Nerds, whose $110M 2024 revenue base and deep UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) expertise are bolstering XTI's roadmap for UAS operations.

The Town Hall will now take place in January 2026, with the exact date and virtual access details to be provided in a forthcoming announcement.

During the event, XTI's leadership team will review the Company's latest strategic initiatives, provide insight into near-term program objectives, and participate in a live question & answer session with investors, analysts, and media.

The rescheduled timing ensures stakeholders receive the most complete and forward-looking picture of XTI's continued progress as the Company enters a pivotal year for its aircraft programs and vertical-economy strategy.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. [Nasdaq: XTIA] is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds of over 300 mph and a range up to 1,000 miles, creating an entirely new category – the xVTOL. Additionally, Drone Nerds, LLC. (Dronenerds.com), a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAS solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, and more. In addition, the Inpixon (inpixon.com) subsidiary of XTI is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use its location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

