Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Alleging Wrongful Prosecution and 47-Day Detention Despite Exculpatory Video

Milberg and Radner Law Group file suit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of Mahendra "Mick" Patel

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from Milberg and Radner Law Group filed a federal civil rights lawsuit today on behalf of Mahendra "Mick" Patel, alleging that law enforcement officers and prosecutors pursued criminal charges without probable cause and detained him for nearly seven weeks despite surveillance video that, according to the complaint, shows no crime occurred.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, names an Acworth police detective, the Acworth Police Department, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, and others as defendants. The complaint asserts claims including malicious prosecution, deprivation of liberty without due process, selective prosecution, and related constitutional violations.

According to the complaint, Mr. Patel was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, assault, and battery following a brief interaction inside a Walmart in Kennesaw, Georgia. Surveillance video reviewed by police the night of the incident allegedly showed no injury, no use of force, and no attempt to remove the child from his mother's custody. Despite this, authorities moved forward with felony charges.

When Mr. Patel's defense sought access to the surveillance footage, prosecutors reportedly sought to block its release and pursue an indictment the same day. Mr. Patel was denied bond and held in the Cobb County jail for 47 days.

"This case is not about a good-faith error," said Solomon Radner , civil rights attorney at Radner Law Group. "It raises serious questions about what happens when exculpatory evidence is ignored, and the system continues forward anyway."

All criminal charges against Mr. Patel were dismissed on August 6, 2025.

"Civil rights are meaningless if police and prosecutors can knowingly proceed with false charges and face no accountability," said Marc Grossman , partner at Milberg. "This lawsuit seeks to hold every responsible party accountable for what the complaint describes as a deliberate abuse of power."

Mr. Patel alleges that he suffered lost wages, emotional distress, reputational harm, and significant legal costs as a result of the prosecution. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, attorneys' fees, and a jury trial.

Mr. Patel and Attorney Radner will be available for media interviews and comment immediately following the filing of the lawsuit.

About Milberg

For more than 50 years, Milberg has represented victims in complex civil rights and mass tort litigation nationwide. For more information, visit https://milberg.com/ .

About Radner Law Group

Radner Law Group focuses on civil rights and police misconduct litigation, representing individuals harmed by government abuse of power. For more information, visit https://www.radnerlaw.com/ .

SOURCE Milberg