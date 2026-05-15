Milberg Environmental Team Heads to ACI-NA Legal Affairs Conference to Meet with Airports on PFAS Claims

Firm Available May 18–21 in Coronado, CA to Discuss AFFF Liability and

Recovery Options with Airport Legal Professionals

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Milberg PLLC announced that members of its environmental litigation team will attend the 2026 ACI-NA Legal Affairs Conference, taking place this week, May 18–21, at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in Coronado, California. The firm, an official conference sponsor, will be available on site to meet with airport legal professionals and operators to discuss PFAS contamination claims, AFFF litigation, and how airports can pursue recovery for the significant costs associated with decades of mandated AFFF use.

The conference, hosted by Airports Council International–North America, convenes airport legal professionals, private lawyers with airport practices, and aviation industry consultants to address the most pressing legal developments in the industry. PFAS contamination and AFFF-related liability rank among the most significant legal and financial challenges facing airport operators nationwide.

"Airport operators across the country are just beginning to understand the full scope of their PFAS exposure and their options for recovery," said Vicki Maniatis, Senior Partner at Milberg. "We are attending this conference specifically to have those conversations—to help airport legal teams understand where they stand and what steps they can take before critical deadlines pass."

Milberg has already filed complaints on behalf of U.S. airports in AFFF-related litigation and continues to evaluate claims on behalf of additional airport operators. The firm's environmental practice has held leadership roles in major coordinated proceedings, including the Camp Lejeune Water Litigation and the Norfolk Southern train derailment toxic spill litigation, and has recovered more than $50 billion for clients in its 50-year history.

Airport operators and legal professionals attending the ACI-NA Legal Affairs Conference who wish to meet with Milberg's environmental team may contact Tristan Duarte at [email protected]; (516) 554-5633, or Melissa Sims at [email protected]; (888) 727-6136.

About Milberg's PFAS Practice

Milberg PLLC is a national plaintiffs' law firm with more than 50 years of experience representing municipalities, water utilities, and individuals against corporate defendants in environmental, mass tort, and class action litigation. For more information on our PFAS-related work, visit milberg.com/case/pfas-litigation/.

SOURCE Milberg