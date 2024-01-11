FEDERAL CORRECTION OFFICERS CALL ON BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT LINE LEVEL PUBLIC SAFETY WORKERS

Critical Staff Shortage Threatens Working Conditions at FCI Thomson (IL)
THOMSON, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 4070 calls upon the Biden-Harris Administration to fulfill their promise to public safety union workers and to affirm their support for the Bureau of Prisons to restore the 25% retention pay cut to line-level workers at FCI Thomson (IL) before it's too late.
FCI Thompson (IL) has a current deficit of eighty-one (81) employees, with an additional fifteen (15) forecasted departures in the coming weeks. One member recently warned congressional leaders that they "…can't afford to drive an hour and work there for that much of a pay cut. I love Thomson, but I'm going to have to make some changes."
"To make matters worse, BOP Director Peters' has continued to keep the retention pay program for managerial staff, creating an unjust, two-tier system that feeds low morale," stated AFGE Local President Jon Zumkehr. "The Director has consistently testified to Congress that these retention pay programs are necessary to keep officers and our federal prison system safe. Yet her refusal to work with our union and her targeted pay cuts for union members creates a pattern of anti-union, anti-worker bias that should not be ignored.
President Zumkehr continued, "The Biden-Harris administration gave us Director Peters. She is a direct appointee of Attorney General Garland, and it is past time for the President and his administration to make good on their commitment to public safety and officer safety for federal career union members serving at FCI Thomson."
"Our members thank Senator Durbin, Senator Duckworth, Congressman Sorensen, AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, and AFGE President Kelley for their support and hope that AG Garland and President Biden will do the same."
Media Contact: Joe Cameron, Modern Fortis (774) 306 - 1300
SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 4070
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article