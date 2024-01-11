FEDERAL CORRECTION OFFICERS CALL ON BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT LINE LEVEL PUBLIC SAFETY WORKERS

BOP Director Peters' has kept the retention pay program for managerial staff, creating an unjust, two-tier system. Post this

FCI Thompson (IL) has a current deficit of eighty-one (81) employees, with an additional fifteen (15) forecasted departures in the coming weeks. One member recently warned congressional leaders that they "…can't afford to drive an hour and work there for that much of a pay cut. I love Thomson, but I'm going to have to make some changes."

"To make matters worse, BOP Director Peters' has continued to keep the retention pay program for managerial staff, creating an unjust, two-tier system that feeds low morale," stated AFGE Local President Jon Zumkehr. "The Director has consistently testified to Congress that these retention pay programs are necessary to keep officers and our federal prison system safe. Yet her refusal to work with our union and her targeted pay cuts for union members creates a pattern of anti-union, anti-worker bias that should not be ignored.

President Zumkehr continued, "The Biden-Harris administration gave us Director Peters. She is a direct appointee of Attorney General Garland, and it is past time for the President and his administration to make good on their commitment to public safety and officer safety for federal career union members serving at FCI Thomson."

"Our members thank Senator Durbin, Senator Duckworth, Congressman Sorensen, AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, and AFGE President Kelley for their support and hope that AG Garland and President Biden will do the same."

