Federal Court Grants Final Approval of $130 Million Settlement For Misclassified Drivers

Nicholas & Tomasevic: Decision is a win for misclassified workers in California

SAN DIEGO , March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Judge Jinsook Ohta (S.D. Cal.) granted final approval of a $130 million settlement between delivery drivers and Flower Foods Distributors in California. It represents one of the largest recoveries for individual class members (over $113,000 each) for wage/hour violations in American history. The settlement requires Flowers to spend over $64 million to buy back territories and discontinue its independent distributor program in California. Counsel for the Class, Nicholas & Tomasevic, LLP, describes the change in Flowers' business model as a "rare accomplishment" in employment class action litigation.

Class members that averaged pay before the settlement of $48,000 per year are now estimated to earn as employees between $80,000 to $99,000 per year, plus health, vision, retirement and insurance benefits.

The Court awarded Nicholas & Tomasevic over $18 million in attorneys' fees.

Nicholas & Tomasevic attorneys Craig Nicholas, Alex Tomasevic and Shaun Markley, represent the class. Francis Tobin and Jared Palmer of Ogletree Deakins represent Flowers Foods. Case Number 3:18-cv-01190, in the U.S. District Court.

