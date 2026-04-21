Federal Court Strikes Down Key Internal Revenue Service Rule on Micro Captive Insurance

EAGLE, Idaho, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SRA 831(b) Admin, a leading 831(b) Plan manager, is responding to a major federal court decision that came down on April 15 out of Houston that struck down the IRS's most punitive classification of micro captive insurance arrangements, marking a significant development in regulatory authority and small-business tax policy.

As a co-plaintiff in the case, SRA 831(b) Admin played a direct role in challenging the IRS rule.

In the case, Drake Plastics Ltd. Co. & SRA 831(b) Admin v. Internal Revenue Service, Senior Judge Lee H. Rosenthal of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas vacated the IRS's "listed transaction" designation for 831(b) micro captive insurance plans, rejecting the agency's attempt to broadly label them as presumptive tax shelters. The ruling leaves in place a lower-tier disclosure requirement but removes penalties and stigma tied to the designation.

An 831(b) Plan is a tax-deferral strategy that enables businesses to set aside funds to self-insure against risks that are underinsured or not covered at all. Interest in these plans has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic, as many traditional insurers have reduced coverage and added new exclusions to their policies.

Dustin Carlson, president of SRA 831(b) Admin, said the decision delivers a major win for businesses relying on structured risk management tools.

"We stepped into this case because small businesses were being swept into a one-size-fits-all enforcement approach that threatened legitimate risk management strategies," Carlson said. "This ruling restores balance and makes clear that those businesses deserve to be evaluated on facts, not labels. In today's risk environment, many businesses are finding that without an 831(b) Plan, they're simply left exposed. When traditional coverage falls short, this is often the only way to close those gaps and protect what they've built."

That legal pressure was central to the court's decision and, according to Carlson, underscores growing limits on regulatory overreach.

"This is a turning point for small businesses that have been operating under a cloud of uncertainty," Carlson said. "The court rejected the idea that you can call something a tax shelter first and prove it later."

Carlson added that the decision has broader implications for regulatory authority following recent shifts in administrative law.

"This decision sends a message well beyond this case," he said. "It makes clear that tools like 831(b) Plans must be judged on facts, not assumptions, which is exactly what business owners need to plan and protect their operations."

The court's decision removes a designation that had carried significant penalties, reputational harm, and compliance burdens, including fines of up to $200,000. Industry observers say the ruling could influence future IRS enforcement strategy and other agency rulemaking under the post-Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo framework, which limits judicial deference to federal agencies.

831(b) micro captive insurance plans, created in 1986 as part of the Tax Reform Act, are used to address underinsured and uninsured risks. Supply chain disruption, litigation exposure, cyber insurance exclusions, warranties, and other low-frequency, high-severity events can leave a business vulnerable. An 831(b) Plan is designed to cover those unfunded liabilities and fill the gaps of traditional coverage, which are especially prevalent in today's hardening insurance market.

Carlson said that properly structured 831(b) Plans are designed to function as part of a broader risk management strategy to offer tax-deferred contributions that can be used when unforeseen, uninsured losses occur and have been a vital lifeline to their clients.

About SRA 831(b) Admin

SRA 831(b) Admin, founded in 2008, is a leading provider of 831(b) Plan administration for small- to medium-sized businesses. The company specializes in compliance, education, and implementation of tax-deferred risk mitigation strategies designed to help businesses address underinsured and uninsured risks. Trusted by more than 1,500 businesses nationwide, SRA helps clients build financial resilience through structured risk management solutions. For more information, visit www.831b.com.

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SOURCE SRA 831(b) Admin