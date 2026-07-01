Open-access theoretical publication establishes a dedicated venue for monetary closure theory, final settlement authority and the institutional foundations of financial order

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Financial Education Institute (FFEdu), an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization dedicated to public financial education and financial-risk literacy, today announced the launch of the Journal of Monetary Philosophy (JOMP), an open-access theoretical publication focused on money, credit, monetary closure, legal-institutional settlement and the philosophical foundations of financial order.

About Federal Financial Education Institute The Launch of Journal of Monetary Philosophy

Published by FFEdu, JOMP is designed to serve as a dedicated intellectual venue for first-principles inquiry into money as final settlement authority and the conditions under which monetary obligations are created, transferred, settled, extinguished or brought to closure. The publication provides a structured space for theoretical, critical, historical, institutional and case-based work addressing the architecture of monetary systems and the legal foundations of financial order.

JOMP is an open-access, author-led publication that may also accept external submissions. It is not positioned as a traditional independent peer-reviewed journal. Rather, JOMP is intended to operate as literary infrastructure for monetary closure theory, supporting the development, criticism, refinement and application of monetary closure as a theoretical problem space.

"Money is not merely a medium of exchange or a market instrument. It is also a legal, institutional and philosophical structure," said Hweykin Mynn, spokesperson for the Federal Financial Education Institute. "Through the Journal of Monetary Philosophy, FFEdu seeks to support rigorous public scholarship on the foundations of monetary order, credit systems, settlement finality, institutional trust and the legal conditions that make financial obligations recognizable and enforceable."

"JOMP begins from the question of money as final settlement authority," said the editorial office of the Journal of Monetary Philosophy. "The publication welcomes work that supports monetary closure theory, challenges it, revises it or applies it to emerging monetary arrangements. That includes Chartalist critiques, credit-money critiques, payment-system technical analysis and stablecoin settlement case studies."

JOMP will publish theoretical essays, conceptual frameworks, legal-institutional analyses, historical-philosophical studies, payment-system analyses, stablecoin case studies and interdisciplinary research. Its areas of focus include:

Monetary philosophy and the nature of money;

Money as final settlement authority and monetary closure theory;

Legal foundations of money, credit systems and institutional settlement;

Settlement finality, obligation extinguishment and clearing systems;

Chartalist, credit-money and other theoretical critiques;

Payment-system architecture and stablecoin settlement case studies;

settlement case studies; Institutional and historical theories of monetary order.

Articles will be published on a continuous basis as accepted manuscripts become available. The publication emphasizes rigorous argumentation, conceptual clarity, institutional relevance, intellectual openness and scholarly independence.

The launch of JOMP expands FFEdu's broader educational and research ecosystem, which includes the Journal of Student Financial Research (JOSFR) for high school and early undergraduate authors, FedFin.org for applied financial policy and risk-literacy education, and USMSB.com for MSB regulatory literacy and financial-crime awareness. Together, these platforms support FFEdu's mission to improve public understanding of financial systems, regulatory structures, monetary institutions, credit systems and financial-risk literacy.

FFEdu also holds USPS nonprofit mailing eligibility, further supporting its public-education communications mission.

The Journal of Monetary Philosophy is available at https://jomp.ffedu.org. Editorial inquiries, submissions and general correspondence may be directed to [email protected].

About the Federal Financial Education Institute

The Federal Financial Education Institute (FFEdu) is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization dedicated to public financial education and financial-risk literacy. FFEdu's platform ecosystem includes the Journal of Student Financial Research (JOSFR), FedFin.org, USMSB.com and the Journal of Monetary Philosophy (JOMP).

Media Contact

Ms. Mia Lee

Specialist, Media Relations

Office of Communications

Federal Financial Education Institute (FFEdu)

Phone: 202-681-6667

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Federal Financial Education Institute (FFEdu)