Federal Industries Introduces Vision Series® Salad Case™, A Refrigerated Merchandiser Engineered for Faster Salad Assembly and Fresher Ingredients

A purpose-built solution designed to streamline workflows, improve freshness, and support high-volume foodservice operations.

BELLEVILLE, Wis., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Industries®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality foodservice display and specialty refrigeration solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Vision Series® Salad Case™, a refrigerated, self-serve merchandiser engineered specifically to meet the operational demands of modern salad programs.

Federal Industries - Vision Series® Salad Case™

Designed for speed, freshness, and efficiency, the Vision Series Salad Case keeps leafy greens and ingredients easily accessible at the assembly point, helping foodservice teams prepare salads faster, reduce unnecessary movement, and ensure consistent quality during busy periods.

"Salad assembly is becoming more common in foodservice, but assembling them efficiently without compromising freshness can be a challenge," said Ross Kaye, Product Manager at Federal Industries. "The Vision Series Salad Case was engineered specifically for salads, helping operators work faster, stay organized, and deliver high-quality meals with confidence."

Built for Faster, More Efficient Salad Assembly

The Vision Series Salad Case is designed to support front-line operations where speed is critical. Large-capacity, bin-friendly shelving keeps ingredients easily accessible, reducing staff movement and minimizing restocking breaks during busy hours. Integrated tag molding enables clear labeling, allowing for faster ingredient identification and a more efficient workflow.

Engineered Specifically for Leafy Greens

Unlike traditional merchandisers, the Vision Series Salad Case is specifically designed to protect delicate greens. A proprietary perforated stainless steel lettuce guard prevents loose leaves from blocking the air curtain, ensuring steady airflow and helping maintain optimal temperatures throughout the case. This salad-focused engineering supports ingredient freshness while reducing common operational challenges.

About Federal Industries®

Federal Industries® is a leading manufacturer of high-quality refrigerated, non-refrigerated, and hybrid display merchandisers serving foodservice, convenience retail, education, and institutional markets. Founded in 1919, Federal Industries is known for durable construction, thoughtful engineering, and display solutions designed to perform reliably in demanding, real-world environments.

Learn more at: www.federalind.com

Federal Industries is part of the AeriTek™ group of brands, a portfolio of specialized companies that support diverse needs across retail, foodservice, CPG, and institutional environments. Together, AeriTek brands share technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and a commitment to performance-driven design, helping customers solve complex operational challenges.

Learn more at: www.aeritekna.com

Lain Livingston

Agency Owner

SugarFuzz.com - Industrial Manufacturing Marketing Agency

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Federal Industries