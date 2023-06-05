Federal News Network Lands the GovNavigators Show!

Weekly episodes to run on the popular network Mondays at 1:00 p.m.

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GovNavigators Show, a podcast originally posted weekly, will now run every Monday at 1:00 p.m. on the Federal News Network. In addition to airing on 1500 AM radio, listeners can find the show at federalnewsnetwork.com and still, of course, find it anywhere they get their podcasts.

"Long admirers of the enterprise focused on the business of government, the GovNavigators are proud and excited to be associated with Federal News Network," said GovNavigators CEO Robert Shea. "Hopefully, our light look at government management will be a good addition to its already impressive library of content and grow our audience at the same time."  

"Federal News Network is excited to add GovNavigators to its growing collection of radio programs to serve and inform federal agency leaders and industry executives. Adam Hughes and Robert Shea are well-respected, knowledgeable, and entertaining hosts who have a unique talent to break down and tease out the 'why do I care?' aspects of complicated federal policies and programs," said Federal News Network Executive Editor Jason Miller. "GovNavigators will be the ninth new show Federal News Network has added to its lineup over the last two years, and we know our audience will find Adam and Robert's insights valuable."

The GovNavigators Show is a government focused program that won't make you seasick. Co-hosted by GovNavigators Adam Hughes and Robert Shea, the program is intended to enlighten and enliven listeners with news and insightful, entertaining guests all on the topic of government management. You can find out more at www.govnavigators.com.

Federal News Network, the world's first, Internet-only, all-news radio station, was created in February 2000 with a focus on the federal community. Federal News Network is owned by Hubbard Radio.

