Public Administration Icon Ed DeSeve Embarks with GovNavigators

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovNavigators announced today that G. Edward DeSeve, former Special Advisor to the President and Former Deputy Director for Management at OMB, will join GovNavigators as a Senior Advisor. He will provide guidance to GovNavigators' clients in the areas of public policy, brand management, and business development.

"I couldn't be prouder to have Ed join our young firm," said GovNavigators CEO Robert Shea. "I've admired his impact and influence on important government management issues for many years. I know our clients will benefit from his wise counsel and support."

"Robert and Adam have delivered results for clients and government for a long time," said DeSeve. "I am very pleased to be a part of their team and look forward to us making a difference together."

While serving as Senior Advisor at GovNavigators, Ed DeSeve will still serve as Coordinator of the Agile Government Center at the National Academy of Public Administration and as Executive Fellow at the IBM Center for The Business of Government. He has served in all three levels of government and in the private sector. He was a Special Advisor to President Barack Obama charged with implementing the $800 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. He was also Deputy Director for Management and Controller at the Office of Management and Budget and Chief Financial Officer of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Ed served as a Special Assistant to the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Director of Finance for the City of Philadelphia. He was also a managing director at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets and the founder and president of Public Financial Management—the nation's largest independent financial advisor to government. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a Master of Public Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

From developing and implementing marketing and branding strategies to monitoring, analyzing, and shaping public policy, GovNavigators guides clients through the intricacies of the government to help them grow. GovNavigators Founders Adam Hughes and Robert Shea also host the popular GovNavigators Show, which runs every Monday at 1:00 p.m. on the Federal News Network and at 1500 AM radio. Listeners can find the show at federalnewsnetwork.com or anywhere they listen to podcasts.

