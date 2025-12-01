Federal Realty Announces the Acquisition of Village Pointe in Omaha, NE

High-performing lifestyle center in West Omaha reinforces the company's disciplined growth strategy

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) today announced the acquisition of Village Pointe, Omaha's leading open-air lifestyle center, for $153.3 million. The 453,000-square-foot property offers 3-mile average household incomes in excess of $180,000, a prime location in one of the market's most established commercial corridors, and significant opportunities for remerchandising and increasing rents. Village Pointe aligns with the company's disciplined strategy of acquiring market-dominant retail assets that deliver near- and long-term growth along with incremental value creation opportunities.

"Village Pointe checks the key boxes for us: affluent demographics and growing population, clear unmet retail demand, proven retailer success in the location, and a truly dominant asset," said Don Wood, President and CEO of Federal Realty. "As with our Leawood acquisition, it exhibits the core traits of our top-performing centers: strong tenant sales, an attractive consumer base, and limited competing supply. It's a continuation of our disciplined strategy to acquire dominant high-quality assets with untapped potential and realize value through our platform."

Situated in one of Omaha's most affluent submarkets, Village Pointe draws nearly 6 million annual visits and serves a trade area of over half a million people. The center features a high-performing mix of national and premium lifestyle retailers—including Apple, lululemon, Sephora, Coach, Bentley, Nordstrom Rack and shadow-anchor Scheels—many of which are exclusive to the market. The property offers access to the broader Omaha MSA within a 30-minute drive and is surrounded by new residential development, Nebraska's top-ranked school district, and major employers including Berkshire Hathway and its subsidiaries, Union Pacific, Mutual of Omaha, PayPal, and LinkedIn. A detailed overview of the acquisition is available here.

Federal Realty sees immediate opportunity to enhance merchandising, elevate the tenant mix, and capture incremental growth through leasing and operational execution, consistent with its proven approach at similarly positioned assets; most recently at Town Center Plaza and Town Center Crossing in Leawood, KS.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets and select underserved regions with strong economic and demographic fundamentals. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. This includes a portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations—such as Santana Row, Pike & Rose and Assembly Row—which together reflect the company's ability to create distinctive, high-performing environments that serve as vibrant destinations for their communities. Federal Realty's 103 properties include approximately 3,600 tenants in 27.9 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,000 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 58 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. The company is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries: Jill Sawyer Senior Vice President, Investor Relations 301.998.8265 [email protected] Media Inquiries: Brenda Pomar Senior Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8316 [email protected]

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust