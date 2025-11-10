Federal Realty Appoints Joseph D. Fisher to Board of Trustees

Seasoned REIT Executive Brings Deep Operating & Financial Expertise to Support Federal ' s Long-Term Growth Strategy

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) today announced the appointment of Joseph D. Fisher to its Board of Trustees, effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Fisher will serve on the Board's Audit and Compensation and Human Capital Management Committees.

Joseph D. Fisher

Mr. Fisher, 46, brings over 20 years of experience across real estate investment, development and capital markets, including nearly a decade in senior leadership at UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), one of the country's largest multifamily REITs. He held multiple executive roles at UDR—including President, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Financial Officer—overseeing investment, development, and capital allocation strategy for a $20 billion enterprise. Under his leadership, UDR expanded its portfolio to more than 60,000 apartment homes across major U.S. markets.

"Joe's track record as both an operator and a strategic leader in the REIT industry gives him a rare perspective on how to create lasting value," said Donald C. Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty. "He brings deep experience in real estate operations, capital allocation, and enterprise leadership, and his perspective will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy."

"We're delighted to welcome Joe to the Board," said Anthony P. Nader, Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. "He brings a combination of REIT sector expertise, financial acumen, and strategic insight that will further strengthen the Board's oversight and complement Federal's leadership team."

Prior to UDR, Mr. Fisher held senior investment roles at Deutsche Asset Management and Principal Real Estate Investors. He holds a B.B.A. from the University of Iowa, an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and is a CFA charterholder.

With this appointment, Federal Realty's Board consists of eight Trustees with expertise spanning public company experience, real‑estate investing and operations, finance, governance and risk oversight.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets and select underserved regions with strong economic and demographic fundamentals. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. This includes a portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations—such as Santana Row, Pike & Rose and Assembly Row—which together reflect the company's ability to create distinctive, high-performing environments that serve as vibrant destinations for their communities. Federal Realty's 103 properties include approximately 3,600 tenants in 27.9 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,000 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 58 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. The company is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries: Jill Sawyer Senior Vice President, Investor Relations 301.998.8265 [email protected] Media Inquiries: Brenda Pomar Senior Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8316 [email protected]

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust