Federal Realty Extends Record of Corporate Achievement, Earns Recognition for Excellence in the Workplace

"Federal Realty is committed to building environments that enhance the lives of the people it serves. And our employees, our most valuable stakeholders, are no exception," said Laura Houser, Director of Human Resources at Federal Realty. "To be recognized by AWE for another year is a great honor and responsibility that we don't take lightly. We work hard every day to create a culture that fosters growth, balance and excellence because we firmly believe that if our employees are happy and enjoy their jobs, Federal's success will be inevitable."

Among the benefits and programs offered at Federal Realty, employees enjoy free breakfast one day per week; free and ample parking; proximity to retail, bank and public transportation; quarterly meetings led by the CEO; fundraising opportunities; an employee stock purchase program; structured learning and development curricula; and incentive programs, including tuition reimbursement.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in approximately 24 million square feet, and over 2,500 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 50 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

About AWE

The Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 1999 by Montgomery County, MD and Discovery Communications. Over the past 19 years, AWE has been dedicated to empowering employers to build excellence in the workplace as a means of supporting the quality of life for employees, their families, and the community at-large. AWE is dedicated to increasing the number of excellent workplaces within the business community through education and recognition, as a means to enhance the quality of life of its citizens and empower economic growth. For more information: www.excellentworkplace.org.

Investor Inquires: Media Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Andrea Simpson Investor Relations Associate Vice President, Marketing 301.998.8265 617.684.1511 lbrady@federalrealty.com asimpson@federalrealty.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-extends-record-of-corporate-achievement-earns-recognition-for-excellence-in-the-workplace-300674377.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust

Related Links

http://www.federalrealty.com

