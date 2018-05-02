Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Operating Results

"We're very pleased with our first quarter results," said Donald C. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of new retail tenant openings on both coasts, strong residential occupancy at our mixed use destinations and disciplined spending have come together for an impressive and powerful financial result in the quarter."

Financial Results

Net income available for common shareholders was $59.2 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.81 for first quarter 2018 versus $56.1 million and $0.78, respectively, for first quarter 2017.

In the first quarter 2018, Federal Realty generated FFO of $112.4 million, or $1.52 per diluted share. This compares to FFO of $105.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in first quarter 2017.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Trust considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.

Portfolio Results

In first quarter 2018, comparable property POI increased 3.8%. Comparable property POI represents our consolidated property portfolio other than those properties that distort comparability between periods in two primary categories (1) assets that were not owned for the full quarter in both periods presented and (2) assets currently under development or being repositioned for significant redevelopment and investment.

The overall portfolio was 94.8% leased as of March 31, 2018 compared to 94.6% on March 31, 2017. Federal Realty's comparable property portfolio was 95.3% leased on March 31, 2018 compared to 95.1% on March 31, 2017.

During the first quarter 2018, on a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty signed 78 leases for 403,250 square feet at an average cash basis contractual rent increase (i.e., excluding the impact of straight-line rents) of 22%. The average contractual rent on this comparable space for the first year of the new leases is $31.51 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $25.91 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases. The previous average contractual rent was calculated by including both the minimum rent and any percentage rent actually paid during the last year of the lease term for the re-leased space. On a straight-line basis, rent increases for comparable retail space averaged 31% for first quarter 2018.

Regular Quarterly Dividends

Federal Realty also announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.00 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on July 16, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of June 22, 2018.

Guidance

Federal Realty maintained its 2018 guidance for FFO per diluted share of $6.08 to $6.24 and updated 2018 earnings per diluted share guidance to $3.05 to $3.21.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in approximately 24 million square feet, and over 2,500 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 50 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2018

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(in thousands, except share and

per share data)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Real estate, at cost





Operating (including $1,656,951 and $1,639,486 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) $ 7,051,962



$ 6,950,188

Construction-in-progress (including $39,171 and $43,393 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) 633,090



684,873

Assets held for sale 36,905



—



7,721,957



7,635,061

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (including $257,604 and $247,410 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) (1,922,110)



(1,876,544)

Net real estate 5,799,847



5,758,517

Cash and cash equivalents 64,407



15,188

Accounts and notes receivable, net 143,148



209,877

Mortgage notes receivable, net 30,429



30,429

Investment in real estate partnerships 23,513



23,941

Prepaid expenses and other assets 232,281



237,803

TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,293,625



$ 6,275,755

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Mortgages payable, net (including $448,641 and $460,372 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) $ 479,333



$ 491,505

Capital lease obligations 71,547



71,556

Notes payable, net 382,396



320,265

Senior notes and debentures, net 2,402,138



2,401,440

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 181,361



196,332

Dividends payable 75,667



75,931

Security deposits payable 17,072



16,667

Other liabilities and deferred credits 169,460



169,388

Total liabilities 3,778,974



3,743,084

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 141,541



141,157

Shareholders' equity





Preferred shares, authorized 15,000,000 shares, $.01 par:





5.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25,000 per share), 6,000 shares issued and outstanding 150,000



150,000

5.417% Series 1 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25 per share), 399,896 shares issued and outstanding 9,997



9,997

Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 73,216,520 and 73,090,877 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 735



733

Additional paid-in capital 2,859,717



2,855,321

Accumulated dividends in excess of net income (769,311)



(749,367)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 489



22

Total shareholders' equity of the Trust 2,251,627



2,266,706

Noncontrolling interests 121,483



124,808

Total shareholders' equity 2,373,110



2,391,514

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,293,625



$ 6,275,755



























Federal Realty Investment Trust





Consolidated Income Statements





March 31, 2018







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) REVENUE





Rental income $ 220,581



$ 204,447

Other property income 4,067



2,190

Mortgage interest income 757



752

Total revenue 225,405



207,389

EXPENSES





Rental expenses 44,773



41,109

Real estate taxes 28,448



25,090

General and administrative 7,929



8,267

Depreciation and amortization 58,110



51,379

Total operating expenses 139,260



125,845

OPERATING INCOME 86,145



81,544

Other interest income 179



106

Interest expense (26,184)



(23,758)

Loss from real estate partnerships (525)



—

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 59,615



57,892

Gain on sale of real estate, net 3,316



178

NET INCOME 62,931



58,070

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,684)



(1,880)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE TRUST 61,247



56,190

Dividends on preferred shares (2,010)



(135)

NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 59,237



$ 56,055

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC:





Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.81



$ 0.78

Weighted average number of common shares 72,905



71,862

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, DILUTED:





Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.81



$ 0.78

Weighted average number of common shares 72,968



72,005































Federal Realty Investment Trust







Funds From Operations March 31, 2018











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017



(in thousands, except per share data) Funds from Operations available for common shareholders (FFO)







Net income

$ 62,931



$ 58,070

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,684)



(1,880)

Gain on sale of real estate, net (1)

(3,316)



(70)

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

51,351



44,682

Amortization of initial direct costs of leases

4,600



4,684

Funds from operations

113,882



105,486

Dividends on preferred shares (2)

(1,875)



(135)

Income attributable to operating partnership units

775



784

Income attributable to unvested shares

(388)



(340)

FFO

$ 112,394



$ 105,795

Weighted average number of common shares, diluted (2)

73,838



72,805

FFO per diluted share

$ 1.52



$ 1.45













Notes:

1) Gain on sale of real estate for the three months ended March 31, 2018 is related to condominium units sold at Assembly Row and Pike & Rose. Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted a new accounting standard related to revenue recognition, which results in a change in our revenue recognition policy for condominium sales. See Note 2 of our March 31, 2018 Form 10-Q for additional information regarding the adoption. 2) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, dividends on our Series 1 preferred shares are not deducted in the calculation of FFO available to common shareholders, as the related shares are dilutive and included in "weighted average common shares, diluted."

