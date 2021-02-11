Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Operating Results for the Year and Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) today reported operating results for its year and quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income available for common shareholders was $1.62 per diluted share and $4.61 per diluted share, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income available for common shareholders was $1.22 per diluted share and $1.92 per diluted share, respectively.

Key Highlights of the full year and quarter include:

Signed leases for 449,783 square feet of comparable space in the fourth quarter at an average rent of $32.16 psf and achieved cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 1%.

psf and achieved cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 1%. Sold three properties for combined gross proceeds of $170 million in the fourth quarter.

in the fourth quarter. Executed inaugural green offering, $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.250% notes at an effective yield of 1.379%, maturing February 15, 2026 .

aggregate principal amount of 1.250% notes at an effective yield of 1.379%, maturing . Ended the quarter with $798 million of cash on hand, $1.0 billion of availability on its revolving credit facility and no public bonds maturing until 2023.

of cash on hand, of availability on its revolving credit facility and no public bonds maturing until 2023. Generated funds from operations available for common shareholders (FFO) per diluted share of $4.38 for the year ( $4.52 excluding the $11.2 million early extinguishment of debt charge) compared to $6.17 in 2019 ( $6.33 excluding the $11.9 million charge related to the buyout of the Kmart lease at Assembly). For the fourth quarter, generated FFO per diluted share of $0.99 ( $1.14 excluding the early extinguishment of debt charge) compared to $1.58 for the fourth quarter 2019.

"While COVID certainly weighed on our quarterly and yearly results, the sheer volume of leasing and other transactions that we executed at the end of last year along with the continuing strong leasing demand for our real estate as evidenced by the many substantive discussions we're having with prospective tenants today set us up extremely well for a post COVID recovery as vaccinations are delivered to a large segment of the population," said Donald C. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that Federal's high-quality open-air shopping centers and mixed-use communities located in the first-tier suburbs of major metropolitan markets are the center of the bulls eye in terms of tenant desirability."

Financial Results

For the full year 2020, Federal Realty reported net income available for common shareholders of $123.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.62, which includes the $50.7 million net impairment charge relating to The Shops at Sunset Place and the $11.2 million early extinguishment of debt charge. This compares to net income available for common shareholders of $345.8 million and earnings per diluted share of $4.61 for the full year 2019. Net income available for common shareholders was $92.7 million and earnings per diluted share was $1.22 for the fourth quarter 2020 which includes the $11.2 million early extinguishment of debt charge versus $145.3 million and $1.92, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2019.

For the full year 2020, Federal Realty generated funds from operations available for common shareholders (FFO) of $333.8 million, or $4.38 per diluted share ($4.52 excluding the $11.2 million early extinguishment of debt charge). This compares to FFO of $465.8 million, or $6.17 per diluted share ($6.33 excluding the $11.9 million charge related to the buyout of the Kmart lease at Assembly) for the full year 2019. For the fourth quarter 2020, FFO was $75.1 million, or $0.99 per diluted share ($1.14 excluding the early extinguishment of debt charge), compared to $120.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2019.

The year-over-year decreases in net income and FFO were attributable to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic with the primary driver being collectibility related impacts totaling $106.6 million, or $1.40 per share, which included a $12.7 million impact to straight-line rent for the full year 2020. For the fourth quarter 2020, collectibility related impacts totaled $18.9 million, or $0.25 per share, which included a $1.6 million impact to straight-line rent.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Trust considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.

Portfolio Results

The portfolio was 92.2% leased as of December 31, 2020, and the comparable portfolio was 92.1% leased.

For the year 2020, Federal Realty signed 336 leases for 1.8 million square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty leased 1.7 million square feet at an average rent of $31.53 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $30.76 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 3%, 12% on a straight-line basis.

During the fourth quarter 2020, Federal Realty signed 103 leases for 468,901 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty leased 449,783 square feet at an average rent of $32.16 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $31.95 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 1%, 11% on a straight-line basis.

COVID-19 Operational Update

All 101 properties remain open and operating. Approximately 98% of our retail tenants based on annualized base rent are open and operating as of January 31, 2021. Annualized base rent reflects the aggregate, annualized in-place contractual (defined as rents billed on a cash basis without taking the impact of rent abatements into account) minimum rent for all occupied commercial spaces.

As of January 31, 2021, the Company has collected approximately 89% of total fourth quarter 2020 billed recurring rents.

With $798 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020, Federal Realty has approximately $1.8 billion of liquidity in cash and undrawn availability under its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility.

Additional information on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business to date is available in a presentation posted on the Investor section of Federal Realty's website.

Regular Quarterly Dividends

Federal Realty's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.24 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on April 15, 2021, to common shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021.

Federal Realty's Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Class C depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a 5.000% Series C Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, of $0.3125 per depositary share. All dividends on the depositary shares will be payable on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021.

Summary of Other Quarterly Activities and Recent Developments

February 11, 2021 – Federal Realty announced the promotion of Jeffrey S. Berkes to President and Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Berkes will have direct responsibility for overseeing and directing all of Federal's day-to-day property operating functions, including leasing, development and asset management, on both the East and West Coasts.

December 2020 – Federal Realty sold three non-strategic assets, The Shops at Sunset Place, Eastgate Crossing and Sam's Park & Shop, for combined gross proceeds of $170 million.

October 13, 2020 – Federal Realty closed on its inaugural issuance of green bonds, $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.250% notes at an effective yield of 1.379%, maturing February 15, 2026. The company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to the financing and refinancing of recently completed and future eligible green projects.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Safe Harbor Language

Certain matters discussed within this Press Release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Federal Realty believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 11, 2021, and include the following:

risks that our tenants will not pay rent, may vacate early or may file for bankruptcy or that we may be unable to renew leases or re-let space at favorable rents as leases expire;

risks that we may not be able to proceed with or obtain necessary approvals for any redevelopment or renovation project, and that completion of anticipated or ongoing property redevelopment or renovation projects that we do pursue may cost more, take more time to complete or fail to perform as expected;

risk that we are investing a significant amount in ground-up development projects that may be dependent on third parties to deliver critical aspects of certain projects, requires spending a substantial amount upfront in infrastructure, and assumes receipt of public funding which has been committed but not entirely funded;

risks normally associated with the real estate industry, including risks that occupancy levels at our properties and the amount of rent that we receive from our properties may be lower than expected, that new acquisitions may fail to perform as expected, that competition for acquisitions could result in increased prices for acquisitions, that costs associated with the periodic maintenance and repair or renovation of space, insurance and other operations may increase, that environmental issues may develop at our properties and result in unanticipated costs, and, because real estate is illiquid, that we may not be able to sell properties when appropriate;

risks that our growth will be limited if we cannot obtain additional capital;

risks of financing on terms which are acceptable to us, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and the limitations imposed on our operations by those covenants, and the possibility of increases in interest rates that would result in increased interest expense;

risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, commonly referred to as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex tax regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes in REIT requirements as a result of new legislation, and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT; and

risks related to natural disasters, climate change and public health crises (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of COVID-19), and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address them, my precipitate or materially exacerbate one or more the above-mentioned risks, and my significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this Press Release. Except as required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should review the risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2021.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020

December 31,

2020

2019

(in thousands, except share and

per share data) ASSETS





Real estate, at cost





Operating (including $1,703,202 and $1,676,866 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) $ 7,771,981



$ 7,535,983

Construction-in-progress (including $44,896 and $102,583 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) 810,889



760,420

Assets held for sale —



1,729



8,582,870



8,298,132

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (including $335,735 and $296,165 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) (2,357,692)



(2,215,413)

Net real estate 6,225,178



6,082,719

Cash and cash equivalents 798,329



127,432

Accounts and notes receivable 159,780



152,572

Mortgage notes receivable, net 39,892



30,429

Investment in partnerships 22,128



28,604

Operating lease right of use assets 92,248



93,774

Finance lease right of use assets 51,116



52,402

Prepaid expenses and other assets 218,953



227,060

TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,607,624



$ 6,794,992

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Mortgages payable, net (including $413,681 and $469,184 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) $ 484,111



$ 545,679

Notes payable 402,776



3,781

Senior notes and debentures 3,404,488



2,807,134

Accounts payable and other expenses 228,641



255,503

Dividends payable 83,839



81,676

Security deposits payable 20,388



21,701

Operating lease liabilities 72,441



73,628

Finance lease liabilities 72,049



72,062

Other liabilities and deferred credits 152,424



157,938

Total liabilities 4,921,157



4,019,102

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 137,720



139,758

Shareholders' equity





Preferred shares, authorized 15,000,000 shares, $.01 par:





5.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25,000 per share), 6,000 shares issued and outstanding 150,000



150,000

5.417% Series 1 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25 per share), 399,896 shares issued and outstanding 9,997



9,997

Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 76,727,394 and 75,540,804 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 771



759

Additional paid-in capital 3,297,305



3,166,522

Accumulated dividends in excess of net income (988,272)



(791,124)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,644)



(813)

Total shareholders' equity of the Trust 2,464,157



2,535,341

Noncontrolling interests 84,590



100,791

Total shareholders' equity 2,548,747



2,636,132

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,607,624



$ 6,794,992



Federal Realty Investment Trust

Consolidated Income Statements

December 31, 2020



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(in thousands, except per share data)







REVENUE















Rental income $ 218,484



$ 238,303



$ 832,171



$ 932,738



Mortgage interest income 1,029



846



3,323



3,050



Total revenue 219,513



239,149



835,494



935,788



EXPENSES















Rental expenses 48,359



47,649



170,920



187,831



Real estate taxes 29,059



29,044



119,242



110,927



General and administrative 12,307



10,707



41,680



42,754



Depreciation and amortization 64,424



61,431



255,027



239,758



Total operating expenses 154,149



148,831



586,869



581,270





















Impairment charge —



—



(57,218)



—



Gain on sale of real estate, net of tax 86,435



85,903



98,117



116,393





















OPERATING INCOME 151,799



176,221



289,524



470,911





















OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)















Other interest income 539



511



1,894



1,266



Interest expense (37,543)



(27,056)



(136,289)



(109,623)



Early extinguishment of debt (11,179)



—



(11,179)



—



Loss from partnerships (1,405)



(710)



(8,062)



(2,012)



NET INCOME 102,211



148,966



135,888



360,542



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,486)



(1,611)



(4,182)



(6,676)



NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE TRUST 94,725



147,355



131,706



353,866



Dividends on preferred shares (2,011)



(2,011)



(8,042)



(8,042)



NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 92,714



$ 145,344



$ 123,664



$ 345,824



EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED















Net income available for common shareholders $ 1.22



$ 1.92



$ 1.62



$ 4.61



Weighted average number of common shares, basic 75,898



75,305



75,515



74,766







Federal Realty Investment Trust Funds From Operations December 31, 2020















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(in thousands, except per share data) Funds from Operations available for common shareholders (FFO)











Net income

$ 102,211



$ 148,966



$ 135,888



$ 360,542

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7,486)



(1,611)



(4,182)



(6,676)

Gain on sale of real estate, net of tax

(80,240)



(85,903)



(91,922)



(116,393)

Impairment charge, net (1)

—



—



50,728



—

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

57,972



54,886



228,850



215,139

Amortization of initial direct costs of leases

4,853



5,194



20,415



19,359

Funds from operations

77,310



121,532



339,777



471,971

Dividends on preferred shares (2)

(2,011)



(1,875)



(8,042)



(7,500)

Income attributable to operating partnership units (3)

—



655



3,151



2,703

Income attributable to unvested shares

(247)



(351)



(1,037)



(1,355)

FFO (5)

$ 75,052



$ 119,961



$ 333,849



$ 465,819

Weighted average number of common shares, diluted (2)(3)

75,898



76,024



76,261



75,514

FFO per diluted share (4)

$ 0.99



$ 1.58



$ 4.38



$ 6.17



Notes:

1) Impairment charge relates to The Shops at Sunset Place and was recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Amount is net of the allocation to noncontrolling interests.

2) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, dividends on our Series 1 preferred stock were not deducted in the calculation of FFO available to common shareholders, as the related shares were dilutive and included in "weighted average common shares, diluted."

3) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, income attributable to operating partnership units is not added back in the calculation of FFO available to common shareholders, as the related shares are not dilutive and are not included in "weighted average common shares, diluted" for this period. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the weighted average common shares used to compute FFO per diluted common share include operating partnership units that were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS. Conversion of these operating partnership units is dilutive in the computation of FFO per diluted share but anti-dilutive for the computation of dilutive EPS for these periods.

4) FFO available for common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes a $11.2 million charge related to early extinguishment of debt, and for the year ended December 31, 2019 includes an $11.9 million charge related to the buyout of the Kmart lease at Assembly Row Marketplace. If these charges were excluded, our FFO, FFO per diluted share, and dividend payout ratio as a percentage of FFO at each respective year end would have been:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019



(in thousands, except per share data) FFO

$ 87,002



$ 344,994



$ 477,696

FFO per diluted share

$ 1.14



$ 4.52



$ 6.33



